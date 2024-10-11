Netflix is back with the second edition of Lights, Camera, Naija, billed for 2 November in Lagos. This exclusive event will proudly spotlight Nollywood’s finest, a testament to the industry’s growth and success. It will celebrate the trailblazers, behind-the-scenes heroes, and on-screen stars who make the industry shine.
Netflix, in a statement, said this year’s theme, ‘Pioneers, Pillars, and Players’, will pay tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds—directors, producers, and crew members—who keep it running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide.
In 2023, Netflix’s ‘Lights, Camera, Naija’ celebrated Nigerian stars, honouring the pioneers and trailblazers who paved the way for the industry’s growth. It also recognized the outstanding contributions of current talents, inspiring a new generation of storytellers who continue to captivate global audiences with compelling storytelling and performances.
Following the success of last year’s event, which featured performances by Chike, Niniola, and DJ Sose, this year promises even more stars, electrifying performances, and, of course, the iconic Netflix red carpet.
