On Wednesday, Africa Magic hosted a star-studded private screening of its limited series My Fairytale Wedding in Victoria Island, Lagos.
This romantic comedy features key cast members: Ini Edo, Ramsey Nouah, Carolina Hutchings, Ini Edo, Kanayo O Kanayo, Daniel Etim, Mercy Eke, Tina Mba, and Ayo Mogaji.
Africa Magic, at the private screening of its limited series ‘My Fairytale Wedding,’ introduced its guests to the relatable romantic comedy story led by Nollywood A-listers Ramsey Nouah and Ini Edo, the latter who doubles as an executive producer of the series.
The exclusive event at The Hall, V.I., Lagos, saw the star-studded cast alongside Nollywood’s best talent take over the screening.
Varying reactions pointed to the show’s mastery and strength in storytelling.
“It’s been a year of weddings, and I’m particularly excited to announce the next big union to look forward to. My Fairytale Wedding offers a glimpse into a tale of love with a sprinkle of magic, but not in the way you expect. With an amazing cast, this is a show you cannot afford to miss.” she said.
Guests at the private screening were treated to an immersive experience, with attendees watching a compendium of the four episodes, which gave those present a rousing applause.
The show will officially premiere on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Ch. 151, GOtv Ch. 8) on 20 October at 8 p.m.
