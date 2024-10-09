Movie Title: My Sunshine
Language: English, Korea
Running time: 1 hour 14 minutes
Release date: 2024
|
Streaming platform: YouTube
Director: Abdulrasheed Bello (JJC Skillz)
Cast: Kemi Ikuseedun, Mr Macaroni, Chinedu Ikedieze, Olayode Juliana, Akinsola Esther, Diva Gold, Grace Angel, Khalid Ahatu, Akinsola Esther, Peter Komba, and others.
‘My Sunshine’, by skit maker Kemi Ikuseedun, also known as Mummy Wa or Kemzmama, is groundbreaking as the first Nigerian film to integrate the Korean language.
The film introduces an innovative fusion of two distinct cinematic cultures – K-drama and Nollywood- and presents a fresh concept that adds a new twist to the Nigerian movie industry, sparking curiosity among the audience.
Directed by Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, it revolves around the experiences of high school students in a Korean school owned by a Nigerian. It highlights cultural exchange in a way that is rare in African cinema.
This blend of cultural elements suggests an attempt to cater to both Nollywood fans and lovers of Korean drama, making ‘My Sunshine’ a bold experiment in cross-cultural storytelling.
Was this experimental attempt to create a masterpiece worth it?
Plot
The movie kicks off with Charis Benson and her mother discussing a scholarship opportunity at a Korean school in Nigeria. Owing to her late father’s Korean heritage, Charis already has some understanding of the Korean language.
Charis and four other students receive the scholarship, which is announced at their church, and they promptly begin their high school journey.
Yewande, a wealthy and attractive student, quickly develops feelings for Charis, which only fuels the animosity from Yewande, Gerald’s ex-girlfriend. Yewande continuously tries to undermine and belittle Charis, labelling her a ‘peasant.’ This sets the stage for a classic high school love triangle, adding a layer of drama to the plot.
Despite Yewande’s hostility, Gerald remains drawn to Charis, even inviting her to his house and attempting to kiss her. Before prom, Charis and her friend Susanne conspire to rig the votes, ensuring Charis becomes a candidate for prom queen to outshine Yewande. This strategic move not only showcases Charis’s determination but also sets the stage for a dramatic prom night. Their plan succeeds, and Charis attends prom with Gerald, her crush.
Ultimately, Charis wins prom queen after Yewande’s scheme is exposed on stage. Gerald, who wins prom king, joyfully dances with Charis, and their connection deepens as he asks her to be his girlfriend.
Character Analysis
Kemi Ikuseedun takes on the lead role in My Sunshine, portraying a student who earns a scholarship to attend a Korean school. While her effort to speak Korean is commendable, there are notable gaps in her fluency, which detract from the authenticity of the film’s attempt to incorporate the language into a Nigerian context.
Chinedu Ikedieze delivered a strong performance despite his brief appearance, although his inability to engage with the Korean language was somewhat disappointing.
Olayode Juliana’s portrayal of a teacher at the Korean school needed more depth. Her attempts at speaking Korean appeared awkward, making some scenes feel flat.
Grace Angel, playing Susanne, excelled in her role. She spoke Korean more naturally and added vibrancy to her scenes, much like Ikuseedun in her standout moments.
Movie Review
‘My Sunshine’ is a romantic film centred on love and friendship. However, Ikuseedun’s effort to bring a K-drama-inspired storyline to Nollywood by incorporating the Korean language and a fairy-tale romance theme falls short.
Despite the fresh attempt, the actors struggle with fluency in Korean, blending it with English even in short dialogues, which affects its flow.
The movie’s combination of English, Korean, and bits of Yoruba can be exhausting for the viewers.
While the concept is ambitious, the film’s weak plot and lack of clear direction ultimately disappoint. By the end, I felt I had wasted 1 hour and 14 minutes watching something that didn’t quite impress, cautioning the audience about the film’s execution.
Some actors, including Ikuseedun (Mummy Wa) and her co-stars, delivered their lines in Korean well. Still, the film could have benefited from a more in-depth grasp of the language if the goal was to blend Korean into Nollywood effectively.
Ikedieze, the school’s principal, humorously manages to only say “bye” in Korean despite professing a deep love for the language, which led him to establish a Korean high school.
Overall, this movie is a flop, and such an experiment should not be repeated in the name of producing a film.
READ ALSO: MOVIE REVIEW: ‘All of Us’ is promising series with familiar storyline
The cinematography and sound quality are commendable for a YouTube-level Nigerian-Korean film. The camera work effectively captures the emotions of the characters, and the sound design enhances the viewing experience, especially during the prom night sequence.
My Sunshine is now showing on YouTube.
Verdict
3/10
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999