Kunle Afolayan, renowned for bringing together exceptional casts, has announced that Netflix has approved another season of Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre.
On Monday, he shared the exciting news on his Instagram page, revealing an impressive lineup of actors set to join the upcoming season of the award-winning series.
In his post, he wrote, “We’re thrilled that Netflix has renewed Anikulapo for another season. We take pride in authentic storytelling, and the series reflects the richness of Nigerian culture and history. This season, we’ll delve deeper into the complexities of the slave trade, featuring actors from Portugal, Ghana, and Nigeria to highlight the global connections in our shared history.
Filming in Oyo State and Ghana helped us ground the story in places rich with our heritage. We’re excited to continue sharing this journey with the world and celebrating the depth of our culture, instilling a sense of pride and appreciation in our audience’’.
He unveiled new cast members, including Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Okusaga Adeoluwa, making his Netflix debut, along with content creators Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiki, and Debo Adebayo, aka Mr. Macaroni.
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, former Big Brother Africa housemate Tayo Faniran, and several Nollywood veterans like Saidi Balogun, Jide Awobona, Joke Muyiwa, Salami, Oyewole Abija, Rotimi Salami, and Antar Laniyan are also featured. Other notable additions include Portuguese actors Pedro Teixeira and Hugo Nicolau and rising talents like TikTok sensation Tiago Ishola (Oyiboibile), Shushu Abubakar and Adejoke Adeyooba.
Aníkúlápó released on 30 September 2002 is an epic fantasy film produced by Kunle Afolayan and distributed by Netflix. It starred Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, and Hakeem Kae-Kazim.
In March 2024, the Anikulapo series Rise of the Spectre was created following the success of the 2022 Anikulapo movie, which captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and stellar performances.
