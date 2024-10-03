Netflix has released the trailer for Hijack ’93, which will premiere on 25 October. Produced by Play Network Studios and Native Media TV, the film features an impressive cast, including Bob Manuel, John Dumelo, Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime, Jemima Osunde, and Efa Iwara.
It also introduces newcomers Adam Garba, Allison Emmanuel, Oluwaseyi Akinola, and Nnamdi Agbo, who portray the hijackers.
The movie is a fictional retelling inspired by the 1993 hijacking of a Nigerian Airways flight by a group of teenagers. “Such historic events are essential to our nation’s history and must be shared with future generations,” said Charles Okpaleke, producer and co-founder of Play Network Studios, in a statement on Thursday.
|
In this film, touted as Nigeria’s first hijack movie, four men hijack an aeroplane, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change to dismantle their military-backed government.
Hijack ‘93 retells the historical aeroplane hijack in 1993 carried out by Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal in protest against the annulment of the election result.
Watch the trailer for Hijack ‘93
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999