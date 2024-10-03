Netflix has released the trailer for Hijack ’93, which will premiere on 25 October. Produced by Play Network Studios and Native Media TV, the film features an impressive cast, including Bob Manuel, John Dumelo, Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime, Jemima Osunde, and Efa Iwara.

It also introduces newcomers Adam Garba, Allison Emmanuel, Oluwaseyi Akinola, and Nnamdi Agbo, who portray the hijackers.

Building on the success of previous Play Network films such as Blood Vessel and Glamour Girls, Hijack ‘93 highlights Netflix’s dedication to showcasing authentic Nigerian stories.

The movie is a fictional retelling inspired by the 1993 hijacking of a Nigerian Airways flight by a group of teenagers. “Such historic events are essential to our nation’s history and must be shared with future generations,” said Charles Okpaleke, producer and co-founder of Play Network Studios, in a statement on Thursday.

In this film, touted as Nigeria’s first hijack movie, four men hijack an aeroplane, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change to dismantle their military-backed government.

Hijack ‘93 retells the historical aeroplane hijack in 1993 carried out by Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal in protest against the annulment of the election result.

Watch the trailer for Hijack ‘93

