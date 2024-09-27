Hollywood star Idris Elba will reprise Pete Edochie’s iconic role in a TV adaptation of the Chinua Achebe classic Things Fall Apart, Variety reports.

In 1987, ‘Things Fall Apart’, which Amazon named among the 100 books that must be read in a lifetime, was developed into a very successful miniseries directed by David Orere and broadcast on Nigerian television by the Nigerian Television Authority.

It starred several established film actors, including Edochie in the lead role of Okonkwo and Justus Esiri as Obierika, with Nkem Owoh and Sam Loco Efe in supporting roles.

Things Fall Apart was published in 1958 when Achebe was barely 28 and is regarded as one of the single most important pieces of literature from Africa having been translated into more than 50 languages and sold over 10 million copies.

According to Variety, the TV adaptation is being developed at A24, an American independent entertainment company. Elba will star in the lead role (Okonkwo) and executive produce. Other executive producers of the project include David Oyelowo and Amanda N’Duka via Yoruba Saxon, Ben Forkner, Dayo Ogunyemi, and Achebe Masterworks.

Although no writer has been attached to the project, it has been revealed that Elba will executive produce along with Gina Carter under their recently launched 22 Summers production banner. The supporting cast members, crew and location have yet to be disclosed.

The official description of “Things Fall Apart”, according to the producer, states it is the “story of Okonkwo (Elba), one of literature’s most iconic characters—a fearless African warrior and leader who is resolute about preserving his people and culture. As British colonizers disrupt his world, Okonkwo’s struggle to maintain power and tradition spirals into a heart-wrenching confrontation. His fierce resolve, a fatal flaw in the face of unstoppable change, makes him an unforgettable character, embodying the tension between strength, vulnerability and adaptability.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Things Fall Apart

The Achebe family, via Achebe Masterworks, first announced the series production in 2021 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe this moment makes the message of my husband’s work urgent, especially for Millennials and Generation Z, who are challenging systemic racism and driving the Black Lives Matter movement. Chinua Achebe’s recognition and centring of these issues from an African perspective make his stories more vital than ever,” said Christie Achebe, the late author’s wife.

They added that the television series combines the series will portray decades of wrenching societal change—from the end of the 19th century in Things Fall Apart through the emerging 20th century in Arrow of God and the mid-20th century pre-independence period in No Longer at Ease.

The Achebe family also said they would work with various media professionals to develop Things Fall Apart, Arrow of God, and No Longer At Ease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

