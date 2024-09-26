From thrilling dramas to heartwarming romance, there is something for everyone to look forward to on Netflix in October.

Anticipate an entertaining month with a vibrant array of titles, including highly anticipated titles like Hijack ‘93, Inside Life, and Love Is Blind: Season 7, all available for viewing on different dates in October.

Gear up for a trip down memory lane with Hijack ‘93 on the 25th of October. In this film, touted as Nigeria’s first hijack movie, four men hijack an aeroplane, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change to dismantle their military-backed government.

Hijack ‘93 retells the historical aeroplane hijack in 1993 carried out by Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal in protest against the annulment of the election result.

Fans can expect to see some of their favourite actors, including Bob Manuel, John Dumelo, Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime, Jemima Osunde, and Efa Iwara. They will also get to meet talented actors like Adam Garba, Allison Emmanuel, Oluwaseyi Akinola, and Nnamdi Agbo, who play the hijackers in the film.

With a line-up of ace movie producers, including Rogers Ofime Agozie Ugwu and Robert Peters as director, Hijack ‘93 is set to follow in the footsteps of preceding play studios’ films such as Blood Vessel, Glamour Girls, and Living In Bondage: Breaking Free.

Other titles

Yet, Hijack ‘93 is only one of an array of titles available on Netflix in October. On the 2nd, catch up on episodes 1-6 of the seventh season of Love is Blind and Episodes 7-9 on the 9th. Episodes 10-11 will also be out on the 16th, and episode 12, on the 23rd. A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

On the 3rd, check out Trouble, where a clumsy electronics salesman faces police corruption and criminal conspiracies in an attempt to prove his innocence after being wrongfully convicted of murder.

The whole family can relax that day and watch Bad Guys: Haunted Heist. Here, the crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong?

Enjoy some laughs with Ali Wong: Single Lady on the 8th. After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce.

On the 10th, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft hits the service. Here, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unravelling an ancient mystery after being thrust into a high-stakes chase worldwide.

Also, enjoy the latest addition to the Love is Blind franchise, Love is Blind, Habibi on the 10th. Celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr will host this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage before meeting face-to-face.

On the 11th, watch Inside Life: Season 1: A Desperate Man, a Devoted Sister, an Ambitious Woman. In a Lagos jail, the intersecting backstories of prisoners reveal the city’s darkest secrets.

On the same day, check out That Kind of Love. Here, a cynical man challenges a dating coach to play matchmaker for him. But true love may be closer than he thinks.

The fun continues on the 11th with Uprising, a story about two friends who grew up together in the Joseon Dynasty—one the master and one the servant—who reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides.

Comedy, documentaries and more

Love comedy? Then check out Comedy Revenge on the 15th. Hosted by legendary comedian Lee Kyeong-kyu, 18 comedy powerhouses compete again in an all-out battle of hilarity.

Are you a documentary lover? On the 16th, check out Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas, in which Graham Hancock explores the Americas in search of a prehistoric society whose ancient knowledge has been passed down and spread across the continents.

In Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, out on the 17th. In this series, eleven months into the One Year War in U.C.0079, top Zaku II pilot Captain Solari faces the Earth Federation’s new lethal weapon: the mobile suit Gundam.

Fans of The Lincoln Lawyer have a new season, out on the 17th, to be excited about. In Season 3, Mickey takes on a personal and potentially dangerous case when he defends the person accused of murdering Gloria Dayton, his friend and former client.

On the 25th, check out Under Parallel Skies. Here, a troubled young man and a hotel receptionist strike up a tense friendship that slowly turns passionate as he scours Hong Kong for his missing mother.

Also, check out local titles like Tòkunbọ̀, Something Like Gold, and House of Ga’a, currently streaming on the platform.

