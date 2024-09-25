Nollywood filmmaker Chinenye “Chichi” Nworah, known for blockbuster hits ‘Shanty Town’ and ‘Slum King’, is set to release her highly anticipated film, ‘My Fairytale Wedding’.

The three-part series is set to premiere on 20 October and debut on Africa Magic Showcase.

The trilogy boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Ramsey Noah, Ini Edo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Mercy Eke, Caroline Hutchings, Uzor Arukwe, Lillian Esoro, Daniel Etim, and Tina Mba, among others.

In a post she shared on instagram on Monday, Ms Nworah revealed the rationale behind the project.

She said: “We have been cooking this in the kitchen with some amazing people. And we are finally ready to show the world.

“After we delivered Shanty Town and Slum King, I thought let’s do something for the lovers out there,” she wrote

My Fairytale wedding

This romantic series marks a departure from Ms Nworah’s typical high-octane action films.

In ‘My Fairytale Wedding’, the Shanty Town producer explores the complexities of life in Lagos through a romantic lens.

While plot details remain under wraps, audiences can expect compelling narratives and stunning visuals.

She produced the three-part series alongside Taiwo Adebayoo and directed by Dimeji Ajibola.

Although the story idea was curated by Ms Nworah, it was written by Xavier ighorodje, Great Opara and Owumi Ugbeye.

The Film producer is best known for producing Shanty Town, a Netflix original released in January 2023 and Slum King which won Best Mnet Original series.

In 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported Shanty Town as the most watched in Nigeria and second most-streamed movie in Africa.

