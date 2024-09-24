On Tuesday, famous Nigerian actress Toyin Adegbola, aka Toyin Tomato, ignited a heated debate with her advice to women dealing with infidelity in marriage, stirring up strong emotions and opinions.

The movie star, in a live Instagram session, encouraged women to stay with their unfaithful husbands for the “sake of family events”.

The 62-year-old movie star said, “No matter how terrible your husband is, don’t ever think of chasing him out or leaving his house because later, you will have to beg when your children have an essential event. As the woman, you have suffered in your marriage, and if you leave, no single man will marry you. Stay in your husband’s house and beg him to protect himself.”

Toyin Tomato cited personal experience, sharing a story about a friend who bought condoms for her husband.

“I have a friend who buys packs of condoms for her husband whenever he is visiting Nigeria. When the man arrived, he called me to let me know what my friend did. Won’t he sleep with another woman? Can a woman come to Nigeria, and her husband buys her condoms? We don’t have equal rights, and I will continue to say this.’’

Passionate plea

The actress also made a compassionate plea to men.

She said, “Please, men, take us as your cross and see us as your first child. We have also married you and taken you as our first child because, despite how wise men are, they can also be very foolish. Whatever we want you to see is what you will see,”

Toyin Tomato, a veteran in the Nigerian entertainment industry, began her acting career in 1984 in the Yoruba movie industry. Her personal experiences and the roles she has played in various movies have no doubt shaped her views on relationships and infidelity.

She has acted in various movies, including Asewo to re Mecca (1992), Koseegbe (1995), Mayowa (1999), Adesoro (2006)

Ekuro (2007), Emi Abata (2012), Omo University (2015), Adarugudu (2020), Shadow Parties (2021).

