Movie star Ini Edo broke the internet on Sunday morning when she posted what seemed to be a wedding announcement.
Ini married an American-based Nigerian businessman, Philip Ehiagwina, on 29 November 2008 in America and divorced in 2014.
In Sunday’s engaging Instagram post, the 42-year-old movie star donned the traditional Efik wedding outfit. The post’s caption suggested that her wedding was approaching and that she had been engaged three months prior.
Her post urged people not to give up on their quest for happiness and noted that love would find them: “That bright Sunday morning six months ago, while on vacation, we crossed paths, and our lives never remained the same. Exactly three months later, you asked me to be with you forever. How did I get so lucky? They say, ‘Your flaws are perfect for the heart meant to love you.’ I now wholeheartedly believe this. One of three done.
“My fairytale wedding is almost here. To anyone out there who has given up on their happily ever after, kove will find you, and when it does, ready or not, it’ll be the best thing that ever happened to you.”
As congratulatory messages flooded in, the actress’s fans were in for a shock. What seemed to be a joyous occasion turned out to be a cleverly orchestrated publicity stunt for a new four-part limited Africa Magic series.
My Fairy Tale Wedding
During Sunday’s BBNaija live eviction show, Biggie and the show host, Ebuka, pulled another fast one on fans. A bride appeared on stage sobbing, which confused viewers even more. However, in minutes, Ebuka referenced Ini’s Instagram post and revealed that the crying bride was part of a publicity stunt for My Fairytale Wedding, a new four-part limited series starring Ini.
Ini also revealed that the series premieres on 20 October, three weeks after BBNaija ends. It will air on Africa Magic Showcase with new episodes every Sunday.
The #AMMyFairytaleWedding follows a young lady who uses magic (Kayanmata) to win over the most eligible bachelor in Lagos.
As her quest for true love takes a mystical turn, she quickly realises the price of her desires. Shaffy Bello, Ramsey Nouah, Tina Mba, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Carolyne Danjuma, Etim Effiong and Lilian Esoro are some of the show’s cast members.
