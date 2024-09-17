Showmax has just released the trailer for the highly anticipated third and final season of its Nigerian Original telenovela, Wura. The series premieres on 23 September and will have two weekly episodes, building up the excitement for the grand finale.

In the trailer for Season 3, the story picks up right where it left off in preparation for Tumi and Jeje’s wedding. However, unforeseen circumstances threaten their union, including ghosts from their pasts. Meanwhile, Wura’s carefully constructed empire begins to crumble as her enemies close in fast and are ready to strike.

The award-winning drama returns with thrilling plotlines, plunging viewers into the gripping world of Wura, where power, betrayal and dark secrets collide in the most exciting series finale yet.

In Season 1 of Wura, viewers were introduced to the powerful yet ruthless Wura-Amoo Adeleke, the unyielding CEO of Frontline Gold Mine. As she navigates the challenges of leading her mining empire in Iperindo, Osun State, Wura stops at nothing to protect her legacy, often crossing ethical lines and making enemies.

The gripping narrative unfolded in Season 2 around her complex relationships, particularly with her family, and the dark secrets threatening to unravel her carefully constructed world.

Since its premiere in 2023, the series has ranked as the most-watched title on Showmax in Nigeria, with a cult following.

Wura continues to receive industry nods, having scooped nominations for the lead actress, Scarlet Gomez, in 2023 for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie, or TV Series at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) and for Acting at the 17th edition of The Future Awards Africa Awards. At the 2024 AMVCAs, the title was nominated in the Best Writing TV Series and Best Scripted Series categories, while it won Best Web Series at the 2024 Gage Awards.

Season 3 will continue to showcase the outstanding performances of Scarlet Gomez, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Martha Ehinome, Ray Adeka, Ego Ihenacho, Lanre Adediwura, Iremide Adeoye, Modesinuola Ogundiwin, Toluwani George and other talented cast members.

