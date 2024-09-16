Ola Cardoso’s name has become synonymous with excellence in Nollywood’s visual storytelling. Known for his work on films like ‘Banana Island Ghost’ and the award-winning ‘Breath of Life‘, the filmmaker has established himself as a creative visionary.

Breath of Life, released in 2023, follows the story of Timi, a once-successful clergyman who loses his family to a tragic event, leading him to isolate himself from society. The film, set in colonial and post-colonial Nigeria, explores themes of faith, grief, and justice amidst personal and societal struggles.

At the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards(AMVCA), Breath of Life won Best Movie, Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress award.

Cardoso tells PREMIUM TIMES the secret behind the stellar movie Breathe of Life, AMVCA wins. and his career strides in the Nigerian film industry.

Breath of Life

As the cinematographer behind Breath of Life, Cardoso considers the accolades and awards the film has bagged as a career milestone.

Reflecting on the success secret behind the movie project, he said the process of bringing the story to life allowed him to push creative boundaries and explore new depths in visual storytelling.

He recalls: “Winning the AMVCA 2024 for Best Movie with Breath of Life was an incredible honour. From the very beginning, I approached the project with a deep sense of purpose. I knew that the story we were telling—centred around hope, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit—was something special. It wasn’t just about creating another film; it was about creating something that could touch lives and resonate with people profoundly.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to Cardoso, a secret that set the film apart were extending the boundaries, authenticity, and forging emotional connections between the characters and the audience.

“Every aspect, from the script to the cinematography, was crafted to feel genuine and impactful. We focused on building emotional connections between the characters and the audience, which involved a deep collaboration with the creative team. The performances, the score, and the visual tone all enhanced the story’s core message.

“I also think the film stood out because we weren’t afraid to push boundaries. We took risks—whether in the narrative structure, the visual aesthetics, or how we portrayed certain emotions. The team poured their heart and soul into this project, which ultimately connected with audiences and made Breath of Life such a powerful experience,” the filmmaker says.

While Breath of Life won the top prize, Cardoso waxes philosophical about individual recognition. “Filmmaking is a collaborative art,” he says, acknowledging that while individual accolades are appreciated, the team’s success matters more.”

He says further, “Honestly, the success of Breath of Life and winning Best Movie at the AMVCA is a massive accomplishment, and that’s what matters most to me. It’s the collective effort that brings a story to life. I poured my heart into the project, as did the entire cast and crew, and seeing the film resonate with people and receive such high recognition is deeply fulfilling.

“Awards are a great validation, but the real reward for me is the film’s impact on audiences and how it’s inspired conversations and emotions. So, whether or not I earned an individual AMVCA, I’m incredibly proud of what we created together with Breath of Life.”

As a cinematographer and director, Cardoso says he places immense importance on three core elements: lighting, composition, and camera movement.

My Pikin Dey Lagos

His latest film, My Pikin Dey Lagos, has generated buzz for its raw, emotional narrative about a young dreamer navigating the harsh realities of city life. The story is deeply personal to Cardoso, reflecting his experiences and those of many who chase stardom in Lagos.

As the director, he says that his goal was to authentically depict the protagonist’s emotional and physical journey.

“I aimed to highlight the contrast between the hopeful dreams of Lagos and the often brutal realities of city life. By blending intimate, character-focused scenes with the broader, sometimes harsh, urban environment, I sought to create a deeply personal and relatable narrative.

“The film reflects resilience, the pursuit of dreams, and the sacrifices involved. It mirrors my experiences and others who have ventured beyond their familiar surroundings to chase their aspirations. Working on My Pikin Dey Lagos came with its own set of unique challenges and memorable moments,” the cinematography says.

He says one significant challenge was shooting exterior scenes in Lagos, especially with crowds and busy streets.

He recalls: “Managing these crowds and ensuring we could shoot outdoor scenes with the proper focus and without constant disruptions was a challenging but rewarding experience. It required meticulous planning and coordination with local authorities to keep everything running smoothly.”

Film Bank

Building his own production company, Film Bank Production, wasn’t without challenges. “One of the biggest hurdles was establishing a name in such a competitive industry,” he notes.

Nollywood’s fast-paced nature meant that Cardoso had to prove his creative vision and business acumen. Financing posed another challenge: securing funding for new projects was tough in the early days.

However, through persistence, strategic project selection, and assembling a talented team, Cardoso said, Film Bank Production gradually became a trusted name in Nollywood.

Nollywood

Cardoso’s entry into Nollywood came with a unique opportunity as the second camera operator on “Before 30.” The film allowed him to hone his technical skills and opened doors to long-standing creative partnerships. “Through Before 30, I met the brilliant minds behind Nemsia Studios, BB Sasore and Derin Adeyokunu. They’ve since become more than collaborators—they’re family,” he explains. These relationships helped Cardoso develop his distinctive style and voice in Nollywood.

The filmmaker’s work on films like ‘Banana Island Ghost’ and ‘The God Calling’ played a pivotal role in his growth. Each project was a stepping stone that allowed him to experiment with larger-scale productions and refine his storytelling techniques.

Cardoso is optimistic about Nollywood’s trajectory, particularly in cinematography and storytelling. “The Nigerian film industry is rapidly evolving,” he says, pointing out that filmmakers are now exploring more sophisticated visuals and complex narratives. With Nollywood’s global success, he sees even more excellent opportunities for international collaborations shortly.

Cardoso cites Shane Hurlbut and Roger Deakins as his biggest influences, two cinematographers known for their mastery of light and visual storytelling. Their work has shaped his approach to film, inspiring him to constantly push the boundaries of what’s possible. “My style is deeply rooted in realism,” he adds, emphasising that he aims to capture authentic, raw moments that resonate with audiences.

Looking ahead, Cardoso hopes to continue crafting films that resonate with audiences both locally and globally.

Nigerian Female Filmmakers

He believes the future of female filmmakers in Nollywood is bright. He also believes that talent should be the focus rather than gender, and he sees more women breaking barriers in the industry. “Women in Nollywood are increasingly showcasing exceptional talent,” he notes, adding that equal recognition is on the horizon.

For those looking to break into cinematography and filmmaking, Cardoso stresses, in advising them, the importance of honing their craft, building a solid portfolio, and networking. “Stay persistent, be open to feedback, and keep pushing the boundaries of your creativity,” he advises. Success in this industry, according to Cardoso, is built on passion, dedication, and the willingness to take risks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

