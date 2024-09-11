The Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) will debut in November 2024. It will offer a unique platform that brings together a remarkable array of creative talents, including actors, directors, playwrights, and filmmakers from around the world.

Organised by Bolanle Austen-Peters in partnership with Lagos State, the maiden edition of LITF aims to build a thriving community for actors, enhance excellence, and promote sustainability within the creative industry.

The renowned theatre director, producer, and award-winning filmmaker spearheads the festival alongside First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dorman Long Engineering, Amstel Malta and Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

Speaking on the launch, she said, “The creative industry is at the heart of every nation that thrives, and Nigeria is especially blessed with imaginative creativity and abundant talents. This is what God has blessed us with—the only infinite resource. We must provide a platform where our creatives can explore, tell our stories, and export our positive philosophies and values to the world. This is why we are launching the Lagos International Theatre Festival.”

The festival, scheduled to take place from 15th to 17th November 2024, will unfold across four prominent venues in Lagos: The National Theatre (Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts ), Terra Kulture, Muson Centre, and John Randle Centre.

This, she said, ensures that attendees will be treated to a rich tapestry of performances, including musicals, skits, and theatre repertory, reflecting Africa’s cultural diversity and storytelling traditions.

Sponsors speak

Lagos State Government, a lead sponsor of the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF), said it proudly supports the arts and culture that thrive within its borders.

According to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the theatre festival would showcase the incredible talent of local performers, directors, and playwrights and bring communities together in a shared experience of storytelling and creativity.

Similarly, the Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said, “We are delighted to be a part of this edition of the Lagos International Theatre Festival. This partnership allows us to contribute to nation-building and support the creative arts value chain. Through such platforms as LITF, we continue to enable the next generation of creative giants to thrive and reach their full potential.”

Advisory and governing boards

The festival’s advisory and governing boards, comprising notable figures such as Joke Silva, Femi Elufowoju Jr., Chioma Ude, Jahman Anikulapo, Israel Eboh, Samuel Perry and Kehinde Bankole, play a crucial role in guiding the festival’s artistic direction and ensuring its success.

Others are Osas Ighodaro, John Momoh, Karl Toriola, Yemi Idowu, Ron Kunene, Ladi Chinede, Donald Duke, and Yewande Zaccheus.

In addition to the main performances, the festival will offer a wealth of learning opportunities. Workshops, masterclasses, and panel discussions led by seasoned professionals will inspire and equip aspiring artists and practitioners. Attendees will also have the chance to explore a vibrant marketplace featuring theatre-related merchandise.

The organisers say LITF 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience. It will bring theatre enthusiasts, performers, and culture lovers together for a weekend of inspiration and entertainment.

Beyond the artistic showcase, they add that LITF 2024 is poised to significantly contribute to the local economy, driving growth in the creative industry, generating employment, and boosting tourism in Lagos State.

