Ekemini and Toll-Free, two films funded by the British Council Film Lab Africa, a pioneering accelerator programme for budding filmmakers and TV producers in Nigeria, have premiered.

The films, produced by Winifred Allen and Mel Rouge, showcase the diverse talent and rich storytelling of Nigeria’s emerging filmmakers.

Allen and Rouge produced the films as recipients of the prestigious British Council Film Lab Africa Grant, an initiative of the British Council that aims to support and empower emerging filmmakers across Africa, enabling them to bring their unique visions to life.

Toll-Free’s plot

Toll-Free, directed and produced by Rouge and James Amuta, delves into the intricate complexities of the human mind and the struggles to overcome the constraints imposed by one’s environment, culture, and inner turmoil.

In the film, Michelle Dede plays Dr Sade Williams, a successful therapist confronted by a troubling case involving a couple’s distress. This propels her on a journey that exposes uncomfortable truths about herself and her profession.

As Dr Williams fights for the freedom of others, she finds her liberty at stake, setting off a chain of irreversible events. The film, marked by compassion and reflection, challenges the audience to confront uncomfortable truths and explore themes of trauma, domestic violence, and societal expectations.

Toll-Free offers a profound exploration of community, tradition, and personal responsibility.

Michelle Dede portrays Dr. Sade Williams, Ibrahim Suleiman plays Toby Daniels, Uzoamaka Onuoha plays Rita Daniels, Laveena Verma plays Dr Martins, and Enyinna Nwigwe plays Dr. Williams’ ex-husband.

The production team includes Joseph Oladunjoye as Director of Photography, Yemi Jolaoso as Editor, and Miriam Nwosah as Production Designer.

Ekemini’s plot

Allen directed and produced Ekemini, an inspiring short film that highlights resilience and creativity in adversity.

Ekemini tells the story of a 12-year-old boy from a struggling background who transforms discarded cartons into architectural marvels, inspiring those around him.

In the bustling streets of Uyo, Ekemini, a young and artistic boy, uses his talent to create impressive structures from discarded cartons. Despite the challenges of poverty and personal loss, Ekemini’s creativity and perseverance offer hope and inspiration to his community.

The film celebrates the power of imagination and determination, reflecting the spirit of those who overcome adversity to make a difference.

Producers speak

Speaking about Toll-Free, Rouge described it as a journey through the emotional and societal challenges individuals face, aiming to evoke empathy and understanding.

Allen reflected on the film’s inspiration and emphasised its tribute to those who persist in adversity.

Allen and Rouge highlighted the African community’s rich cultural heritage, untold stories, and remarkable narratives through the grant.

The films showcase African storytelling’s creativity and resilience, shedding light on the continent’s struggles and beauty.

Film Lab Africa

The films’ funding was part of a comprehensive Film Lab Africa initiative that offered robust support, including skill development, knowledge enrichment, and networking opportunities.

Through the initiative, Film Lab Africa focused on areas like mobile phone cinematography, short film production, industry entrepreneurship, and script refinement, equipping participants with the essential tools to succeed in the dynamic world of film and television.

The three-year programme has yielded impressive results, with the recent premiere of ten exceptional short films that showcase Nigeria’s emerging filmmakers’ vibrant talent and diverse narratives.

Through rigorous training, funding, and mentorship, Film Lab Africa is shaping the future of Nigerian cinema and positioning the country as a global leader in creativity.

Meanwhile, the British Council is the UK’s international cultural relations and educational opportunities organisation.

The British Council supports peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding, and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide.

This is done through their work in arts and culture, education, and the English language. They also work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries.

