Like most industries, Nollywood is highly competitive, with instances of rivalries driven by the quest for fame and success.

During the annual Mamador August meeting held in Lagos State on Friday, Ngozi Nwosu, a veteran Nollywood actress, shared her invaluable experience and advice on managing envy and jealousy in the movie industry, a challenge not unique to Nollywood.

Nwosu, one of the panellists at the event, highlighted that every field has its challenges. Still, the key to overcoming them lies in one’s ability to stand firm and confront them.

Popular for her role as Peaceful Peace in the 1990s family sitcom Fuji House of Commotion, she emphasised the importance of knowing what you want and not allowing challenges to overwhelm you.

She said, “One thing I want people to take note of today is that there’s no field in which you won’t be challenged, but what is important is your ability to withstand the heat. Know what you want. Challenges will come; it’s a thing in our lives, but don’t let the challenge challenge you. When the challenges come, face them well. Challenge them.”

The 63-year-old actress also revealed that working in the movie industry for a long time has been challenging, but she has pulled through.

“I am sitting here talking to you people. I don’t look like what I’ve been through. To God be the glory because I’ve learned one thing: to face my challenges squarely. I face it when they come. Honestly, being a veteran has not been moi-moi. It has not been moi-moi in Nollywood. I am sure they can attest to it.”

Envy, Jealousy in Nollywood

The actress hinted at prayerfulness and having God behind you while discussing how she managed envy in Nollywood. She recounted instances where younger actors have openly questioned her continued presence in the industry, challenging her to “leave the industry” for the new generation.

“You have to keep up with prayer every day. If you visit an herbalist, you better make sure he is doing the charm well for you because in our field, although I won’t say it’s only our field, there is envy and jealousy, so there’s no way challenges will not come. If you’re doing well in my industry, it’s a problem for some people. The fact that you wake up and feel good is a problem for some actors.

“The way I am now, there are functions that I attend, and you look at the Genz come up to me, instead of saying ma you’re looking good, the next thing I will hear is Malè what is it na? You don’t want to leave this industry for us, you don dey old na. But I’m happy they tell me I don’t want to leave the industry. I was in it before you so that I will put my body well. Nobody will drive me because I did not drive anybody. But you see this our new generation, the kind of challenges they want the older ones to face is not easy.

“If you’re not strong, you will wither away if you are not the strong type that has spirit and doesn’t have God behind you. My sis, this thing we are saying is not easy. I listened to our sister talking about finances and the money she mentioned. That is another challenge. But how do you face it? Challenge the challenge like how I have overcome my challenge in Nollywood.” She added.

New Generation Actors

Recently, Nwosu, during the “Talk To B” podcast, said the new-generation actors have it easier than their contemporaries at the onset of their careers.

She said, “It was tough for all of us. Even though I know the new generation of actors are enjoying themselves, they never suffered half of what we did. We are the pioneers; we have laid the ground for you people to walk on.”

Nwosu, who has been in the industry for over thirty years, also mentioned that one can overcome challenges with a passion for acting.

She said: “In as much as this job has become an all-comers affair, we need people that know their onions. The industry has become a place where people use what they have to get what they want. If you don’t have a passion for acting, with one challenge, you will fall by the wayside. If you have passion for it, no matter the storm, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

She began her acting career in Yoruba films before making her home video debut in 1992 with “Living in Bondage.” Since then, Nwosu has starred in over 100 movies.

