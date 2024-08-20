The unexpected cast of award-winning British-Nigerian actor Wale Ojo, veteran actor Hanks Anuku, and the Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle in Wale Ojo’s second directorial project, ‘This Is Not A Nollywood Movie’, is sure to pique your interest.

Nigerian skitmaker Broda Shagga and BBNaija star Boma Apkore are cast members of the film.

The movie would serve as a worthy comeback for Hanks, who recently lamented how a 2022 viral video portraying him as mad ruined his career.

At the time, his colleague, Shan George, debunked the claims and said the video was a scene from a movie shot in ‘Coming to Onitsha’, wherein Hanks portrayed a crazy American returning to be a king.

It’s an unusual cast, no doubt. Still, the filmmaker who announced the project on his Instagram handle said the satirical film would have several twists and turns determined to capture the audience’s attention.

“Don’t be fooled by the title; it’s tongue-in-cheek; it’s all about laughs because I believe laughter is an orgasm of the heart, and that is this film’s purpose and aim.

“Presenting my second directorial feature, This Is Not A Nollywood Movie. This satirical film is an explosive comedy that promises its way to your hearts through joy and laughter,” the Breath of Life star wrote.

Wale Ojo

A 2024 AMVCA Best Lead Actor recipient, Wale began acting at age eight alongside established actors like Akin Lewis at the WNTV Ibadan series ‘Why Worry’.

At 12, he moved to England with his family, where he attended university.

Born into an influential family, he revealed that his best memories were visiting his grandmother’s ‘Flamingo Hotel’ in Ekpoma, in Edo State.

Having worked with Wole Soyinka on and off for 30 years, he was recently chosen to embody the Nobel Laureate in the highly anticipated film adaptation of The Man Died.

The Man Died (1972) is a prose account of Wole Soyinka’s arrest and 22-month imprisonment as a political prisoner. It is also a poignant reflection on the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970).

He says it’s the high point of his 46-year-old acting career. He is also a musician. He runs a band in Lagos called The Milagros, and together, they recently released an original Afrobeat composition, ‘Afrika,’ which is available on all the major streaming platforms.

