Streaming giant Netflix has released the trailer of the highly anticipated Nollywood film ‘Tòkunbọ̀’, offering a first look at what promises to be an intense cinematic experience.

Prolific actor Ramsey Nouah directed his third film, ‘Tòkunbọ̀,’ which is an original story by Story Story Hub and produced by Ramsey Films and Sozo Films.

Tòkunbọ̀, set to debut on Netflix on Friday, delves into the gripping world of crime and desperation.

It follows the life of an ex-car smuggler who is given three hours to deliver a government official’s daughter to her captor—or else his family will suffer the consequences.

The cast features some of Nigeria’s most talented actors, led by Gideo Okeke, who plays the titular lead. Others include Chidi Mokeme, Funlola Aofiyebi—Raimi, Nobert Young, Majid Michel, Adunni Ade, Ivie Okujaye, Tosin Adeyemi, Stanley ‘Funnybone’ Chibunna, Darasimi Nadi, and Aaron Sunday.

The trailer, now available on Netflix Nigeria’s official YouTube channel, sets the tone for the film for an intense, action-packed project with stunning visuals.

Watch the trailer of Tòkunbọ̀

