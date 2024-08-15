The Ibadan International Film Festival (IIFF) organisers have announced the official selections for its third edition, which will take place this September.

With over 3,000 submissions from more than 150 countries, the organisers say the 2024 IIFF promises to be an extraordinary celebration of global cinematic talent, strongly emphasising Nigerian and African storytelling.

This year, Jagun Jagun (The Warrior), a powerful Nigerian feature, leads the nominations with seven nods. It is followed closely by the Iranian film ‘Pregnant’, with five nominations, and ‘Golden Blood’ from Iran, with four.

These nominations, ranging from Nigerian features to Iranian films, reflect the festival’s commitment to showcasing diverse voices and narratives from across the globe, promising a rich and varied cinematic experience for the audience.

Usman Blackky Ogunlade, a renowned filmmaker and the Convener of IIFF, expressed his excitement about the calibre of films selected this year.

“The diversity and depth of the films we’ve selected are truly remarkable. Each submission underwent a rigorous screening process, and the final selections are a testament to the global talent in the film industry. We’re particularly proud to see Nigerian films like Jagun Jagun leading the nominations, as it highlights the strength and potential of African cinema on the world stage.”

Festival Director Babatunde Ojobaro, a well-known comedian, actor, and theatre practitioner, spoke on the significance of this year’s festival.

“The 2024 IIFF is not just about showcasing films; it’s about creating a space for dialogue, learning, and collaboration. We have an incredible lineup of panel discussions, workshops, and networking events that will allow filmmakers and attendees to engage with the industry meaningfully. This festival celebrates cinema in all forms, and we’re excited to welcome everyone to Ibadan.”

Screening, shortlisting process

Head of Communications for IIFF, Femi Davies Alagbala, also praised the efforts of the College of Screeners and Jury, who meticulously reviewed each submission.

“The selection process was both intense and rewarding. With over 3,000 films to consider, the dedication of our screeners and jurors was unparalleled. The final list of nominees reflects the best of what was submitted, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience these films.”

In addition to the competitive categories, this year’s IIFF will feature thought-provoking panel discussions, immersive workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

These events are designed to foster collaboration among filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts, ensuring that the festival is a showcase and a hub for creative exchange.

Ibadan International Film Festival

The Ibadan International Film Festival is a premier event dedicated to celebrating the art of filmmaking in Nigeria and beyond.

It offers a platform for filmmakers worldwide to showcase their work, promoting cultural exchange and elevating African cinema on the global stage.

The festival is committed to recognising a broad spectrum of talent, with categories covering various aspects of filmmaking, from feature films to animation and student projects.

Nominations by Category:

Best Feature Film

• Golden Blood (Iran)

• Pregnant (Iran)

• Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) (Nigeria)

Best Short Film

• BLACKHOLE (USA)

• The New Cardinal (USA)

• JUDE (Nigeria)

Best Animation

• 1996 (USA)

• HEADLESS (France)

• EARTHED (UK)

Best Student Film

• Blowing off steam (UK)

• GUGUSSE (Canada)

• The Last Sketch (USA)

Best Nigerian Film

• Ile Ayo (The Musical) (Nigeria)

• Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) (Nigeria)

• T’egbon T’aburo (Siblings) (Nigeria)

Best Documentary

• Following the Traces of the Ephemeral (France)

• On Your Own (Short) (UK)

• The Art of Giving (USA)

Best Editing

• On Your Own (Short) (UK)

• Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) (Nigeria)

• Sada Kalo Prem: Love is Monochromatic (India)

Best Cinematography

• On Your Own (Short) (UK)

• FLASHBACK (India)

• Pregnant (Iran)

Best Sound Design

• Golden Blood (Iran)

• Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) (Nigeria)

• GUGUSSE (Canada)

Best Actor (Nigeria)

• Flipside (Nigeria) – Chimezie Imo

• Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) (Nigeria) – Lateef Adedimeji

• A PLACE CALLED FORWARD (Climate Change) (Nigeria) – Wale Ojo

Best Actress (Nigeria)

• Ile Ayo (The Musical) (Nigeria) – Favour Idubor

• Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) (Nigeria) – Fathia Balogun

• T’egbon T’aburo (Siblings) (Nigeria) – Carol King

Best Actor

• The New Cardinal (USA) – Scott Sophos

• Pregnant (Iran) – The Actor who played Afshin

Best Actress

• Last Supper (Kenya) – Marianne Nungo

• 9 nights (Iran) – Maryam Sajjadi

• FLASHBACK (India) – Regina Cassandra

Best Screenplay

• Golden Blood (Iran) – Ebrahim Sheibani

• Pregnant (Iran) – Mohammad Tanabandeh & Vahid Jafari

• T’egbon T’aburo (Siblings) (Nigeria) – Fisayo Ojabodu & Vincho Nchogu

Best Director

• Golden Blood (Iran) – Ebrahim Sheibani

• Pregnant (Iran) – Mostafa Tanabandeh & Mohammad Tanabandeh

• Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) (Nigeria) – Adebayo Tijani & Tope Adebayo

Projects with the Most Nominations:

1. Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) (Nigeria) – 7 nominations

2. Pregnant (Iran) – 5 nominations

3. Golden Blood (Iran) – 4 nominations

