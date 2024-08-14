SKY Girls, a vibrant community of teen girls across Nigeria dedicated to self-expression and authenticity, have premiered their new drama series, ‘Journey to Bloom’ in Lagos.

This teen series, an initiative supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is designed to captivate girls between the ages of 13 and 19 while appealing to boys, young adults and parents.

The series will air on Africa Magic Family every Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and integrates crucial messaging on financial inclusion, behavioural change goals, and sexual and reproductive health.

The film’s logline offers a glimpse into the lives of young adults through the perspectives of characters like Tife, who navigates financial inclusion among teenage girls, and Naima and Ajibola, AKA Jibs, who delve into sexual and reproductive health.

Yomi, Chinedu, Ajibola, and several other characters also profoundly explore the themes in the story, making them relatable to the audience.

Journey to Bloom addresses common issues teen girls face, such as peer pressure, financial struggles, and the journey to self-discovery. The series is designed to be entertaining and educational, providing viewers with relatable scenarios and practical solutions to real-life challenges, ensuring they feel informed and empowered.

Journey to Bloom features outstanding young talents to watch, such as Ayomide Boluwatife (Tife), Judith Ushi (Naima), Isoken Aruede (Jibs), Wonuola Lanre Akinremi (Yomi), Nadia Dutch (Bibi), and Samson Imanah (Kunle).

Speaking about the motivation behind Journey to Bloom, Adenike Odutola, Country Director, SKY Girls Nigeria, said, “True to the core values of the SKY Girls community, we aim to create a series that entertains but educates and empowers young people. By showcasing relatable stories and characters, we hope to inspire a generation of confident and informed individuals who can navigate the complexities of growing up with resilience and grace.”

