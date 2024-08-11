Movie Title: Criminal

Language: English

Running time: 1 hour 26 minutes

Release date: 2024

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Director: Dolapo Adigun

Cast: Segun Arinze, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Uzor Arukwe, Taye Arimoro, Miriam Peters, OG Tega.

Love alone is often insufficient to make critical life decisions, especially when those decisions have long-term consequences. While the bond of family can be powerful, aiding a criminal, even out of love, can ultimately lead to one’s destruction.

This would have been the predicament Chima finds himself in. Driven by familial loyalty and love, he bails his elder brother Uzor out of jail and offers him a job on a government contract he got.

However, what seemed like an act of brotherly support quickly curls into chaos, emphasising that the wiser choice might have been to leave Uzor in jail since he has repeatedly been involved in criminal activities.

Directed by Dolapo Adigun, Criminal portrays a tense day in the lives of an ex-convict and his gang as they take a doctor and her team hostage in a desperate attempt to save his brother, who is dying from a severe gunshot wound.

Plot

Uzor, with the help of his brother Chima, is released from prison. The next scene briefly shows Uzor sitting and looking frustrated on the hospital floor with a gun in his hands.

Six hours earlier, Doctor Amara Nwachukwu admitted severely injured patients, including a pregnant woman, who was brought into Greenleaf Hospital after an accident occurred close by.

Just as they are trying to manage the situation, Uzor and his two friends rush Chima to Greenleaf Hospital, claiming the police shot him and needs immediate attention. Due to the hospital being overwhelmed, they refuse to treat Chima, advising them to take him to another hospital.

Uzor flares up in anger, insisting his brother gets treated in the hospital despite his gang suggesting they try another hospital. In his fury, he beats up Dr Gbadegbo and, after holding the patients and doctors hostage, shoots the security guard, who refuses to lock the hospital gate.

It gets hotter when Dr Amara, the doctor they are requesting to perform the surgery on Chima, comes downstairs and outright challenges them. She refuses to save Chima’s life, telling them to transfer him to another hospital because she has surgery to perform on the injured pregnant woman.

The police get involved but are careful so as not to risk the lives of hostages in the hospital. Okafor, the police commissioner, called Dr. Amara to treat Uzor’s brother. She and other doctors come up with a plan to perform two surgeries at the same time to save Uzor’s brother and the pregnant woman.

They successfully carry out the surgeries, but Uzor and his gang are killed after the police outsmart them.

Character Analysis

The film employs well-known professional actors like Uzor Arukwe, Segun Arinze, Funlola Aofiyeb-Raimi, Taye Arimoro, and OG Tega to achieve an amateur action drama.

Funlola Aofiyeb-Raimi plays Dr. Amara, a professional surgeon whose professionalism is needed to save Chima’s life. Her strong will and fearless actions add to the suspense. However, the film feels too scripted and unreal.

Uzor Arukwe portrays Uzor as a criminal and ex-felon who puts his brother’s life at risk after he and his gang steal his brother’s truck filled with goods. He looks at the character, and his efforts are evident in the film’s outcome. As usual, the audience can see an outpouring of energy.

Taye Arimoro plays the police officer who disguises as the driver bringing the blood for Chima’s surgery to get the opportunity to see the hostages and manage the situation inside. His role is essential to the film as he helps free the hostages.

Ace Nollywood actor Segun Arinze plays the police commissioner Okafor. Although he did not appear multiple times in the movie, he portrayed his part professionally.

Movie Analysis

“Criminal” is a hostage action drama set in a hospital. It was written by Niyi Akinmolayan and directed by Dolapo Adigun. The film follows the story of a criminal, Uzor, who holds a hospital hostage to secure the treatment of his injured brother.

The central themes of survival, family, and bravery add significance and depth to the movie’s storyline. The film highlights the strength of family bonds, with Uzor’s desperation to save his brother leading him to risk his own life and his gang while Chima battles to stay alive.

The movie’s outcome was marred by a lack of proper directing and professionalism. The storyline could have been wider in scope and properly developed.

More so, beneath the polished video quality of the film, the narrative struggles to impress. While visually striking, the movie lacks depth and a broader scope, which hinders its full potential.

Some questions confused the audience, such as, what crime did Uzor commit before his brother bailed him out? Was Dr Amara trying to play saint or hero to the detriment of people’s lives? People’s lives were at risk if Chima were not treated, but Dr Amara decided to act all good. The pregnant woman looked entirely different after the cesarean section, which is very unprofessional.

The part of the movie where the police waited for Uzor to attempt pulling the trigger and then shot him to death even when he was already weak from the injection Dr Amara administered to him portrays a plot hole.

However, the producer’s research and application of medical terminologies is commendable.

Additionally, flashbacks were skillfully employed to connect the past with the present, offering viewers insight into Uzor’s past and what transpired between him and Chima.

A movie without suspense can be poorly scripted; however, “Criminal” is rich in suspense, which helps keep the audience on their toes. Uzor and his gang delivered an intense performance full of action and energy.

The cinematography is exceptional, with lighting and camera angles adequately used to give an attractive outcome.

‘Criminal’ is streaming on Prime Video

Verdict

4/10

