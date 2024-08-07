Nemsia Studios’ ‘With Difficulty Comes Ease’ is premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Produced by the acclaimed Sheriff Bakare, it tells the story of how a young woman went through life’s most challenging moments after her husband’s untimely death.
The widow is confronted with the insurmountable pressures of the mourning period, secret pregnancy, and financial uncertainties. The movie explores the themes of resilience, strength, and the human spirit’s capacity to make groundbreaking shifts.
Korede Azeez, the writer and director of “With Difficulty Comes Ease,” is known for her ability to create deep emotional storylines.
She shares her excitement about the new movie release: “The storyline of “With Difficulty Comes Ease” is distinctive. It is a tribute to everyone who has ever grappled with trials or personal tribulations and emerged stronger without losing focus on setting life goals and aspirations. The narrative resonates widely, a poignant reminder to keep pushing forward despite the tough times’’.
BB Sasore, the co-founder of Nemsia Studios, added: “We are excited to unveil “With Difficulty Comes Ease”, another masterpiece of Nemsia Studios on Amazon Prime for movie enthusiasts across Nigeria and beyond. My team and I have put much effort into making this movie a cinematic wonder and pushing the boundaries of storytelling in Nollywood.”
