Yoruba actor and matchmaker Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, has commended the people of the Southeast (Igbos) for boycotting the ongoing nationwide protests.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigeria’s Southeast residents shunned the nationwide protest against economic hardship and insecurity, which began on Thursday and will continue until 10 August.

On Thursday, this newspaper reported that the protest failed to be held across Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi State, and Imo—as the capital was on lockdown. On Thursday, the Ohanaze Ndigbo, an Igbo socio-cultural organisation, also commended the South-East region for boycotting the nationwide protest.

Lege Miami, an avid supporter of President Bola Tinubu, interpreted the protest boycotts in the region as allegiance to the country’s leadership and alleged in a viral video on Saturday that the Yorubas (South Westerners) were behind the protests.

The actor said: “I want to tell the Federal Government of Nigeria something that I want them to notice. Firstly, if we’re talking about the Igbos, they’re doing well in Lagos State. I know some Yoruba people are unfortunate; one hundred per cent of Igbos in other states didn’t protest, and their states are eighty per cent peaceful. Even in Lagos, the responsible ones didn’t say anything—they supported President Bola Tinubu. However, ten per cent of them who have mixed with the Yoruba are the ones causing trouble in the country.

“But God will punish and destroy their lives. Look at me very well; I was stubborn and strong, and my Lege Miami was used to cover the destructive part of me. I can destroy; if you are truly born of your parents as a Yoruba person who is unfortunate, come and face me. You’ll die. It will be on your back when Nigeria gets better.”

He alleged that Yoruba people are to blame for the failures of other Yoruba individuals.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

We believe in Tinubu

In a video shared on his Instagram page Friday, Lege Miami said residents of Shomolu in Lagos, where he resides, would not join the ongoing protest.

The actor, known for his matchmaking platform, said Shomolu residents wouldn’t join the protest because they believe that Mr Tinubu’s government would fix the bad economy Nigeria is currently facing.

He said, “There is no protest in Shomolu. This is the Shomolu area, where we were born and raised. As we are like this, we cannot be against the government.

“This is because we want to be patient so the government can do what it is doing. We believe in the government of Bola Tinubu; we know he will deliver. Everywhere in Shomolu is peaceful.”

Before protest

Before the protest, Lege Miami and other celebrities such as Yul Edochie, Tonto Dikeh, and comedian Seyi Law preached against it and encouraged Nigerians to embrace dialogue.

Actress-cum-politician Dikeh cautioned Nigerians against the protest, citing the EndSARS protest as an example.

On her Facebook page, Dikeh, an APC member, acknowledged the daily increase in commodities but maintained that dialogue could solve the issue.

The 39-year-old urged Nigerians to form a representative group to advocate on their behalf rather than engaging in nationwide protests.

“I know how disheartening it is to wake up and see that the price of almost everything in the market has increased by over one hundred per cent, even without any rise in our earnings. Many people working 9-5 jobs are now seeking alternative sources of income because a significant portion of what we earn is consumed by commuting and transportation costs due to the drastic increase in petrol prices, contributing to the high cost of living.

“This suggestion is not meant to negate the effectiveness of protests or deprive youths of their civil rights. It is based on concern and experience with the last EndSARS protest, which was hijacked by ill-minded individuals to perpetrate evil at the expense of many youths’ lives, ultimately ruining the message and approach”, she said.

Similarly, Edochie, on his Instagram page, acknowledged the hardship but argued that taking to the streets to protest wasn’t the solution.

The 42-year-old stated, “I acknowledge the hardship in the country, the situation of things. It’s affecting everybody; I believe all will be well. Protest is not the answer—people take advantage of protests to break into other people’s shops, steal, destroy, hurt, and kill innocent Nigerians who are already going through a lot. In the end, the aim of the protest will be defeated. Remember what happened during EndSARS; protest is not the answer.

“Let’s keep speaking out and doing all we can to help. President Tinubu listens and does all he can to make things right. Fellow Nigerians, let’s be patient.”

More so, Seyi Law said on his X page that he advocated for proper communication of government policies rather than protest because he wants the government to succeed.

“For months here, I cried and spoke about proper communication of government policies. People insulted me and accused me of being paid. I spent my money and went to Abuja several times to talk with our people because I want this government to succeed. You can do well, but bad communication will not do you well. We are here now. What do we do? Where do we go from here?”

However, this newspaper reported that celebrities, who were at the forefront during the October 2020 14-day #EndSars protest against police brutality, are absent at the ongoing demonstration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

