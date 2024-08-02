The British Council Film Lab Africa programme, after a successful 10-week training programme with 60 participants, announced 20 grant winners in the short film and microfilm categories.

Film Lab Africa is a mentorship and grant programme by the British Council to nurture the next generation of African filmmakers. The initiative provides comprehensive training, funding, and mentorship to emerging filmmakers, helping them develop their skills and bring their unique stories to life.

These grants offer crucial funding for their various film projects. Ten short filmmakers stood out from the pool of exceptionally talented entries for their outstanding creativity, story impact, and compelling storytelling prowess.

The top ten short filmmakers each received a £5000 grant from the British Council for producing their films.

Sukanmi Adebayo of Afrowen Productions, the principal delivery partner in Nigeria for this inaugural programme, said the Film Lab Africa programme has been extraordinary, enabling them to produce exceptional films that highlight Nigeria’s diverse stories and resonate with a global audience.

He said the initiative has empowered these filmmakers to achieve their full potential.”

Here are the short films from the first cohort of the Film Lab Africa

Salamatu’s Rhapsody by Shimataver Igbawua

It explores tradition versus modernity in Northern Kaduna through the lens of a young hip-hop enthusiast. This film delves into the cultural tensions and personal passions that shape the lives of its characters.

Ekun lyawo by Moses Ipadeola

The film unveils a diabolical Balogun’s fate, hinging on bridal tears in a gripping tale of rituals and suspense. This story weaves elements of tradition, fear, and mystery to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

She Sees, directed by Akah Nnani and featuring Ronke Oshodi

It is a powerful story of Rinu, a blind woman from Ajegunle, seeking justice after being assaulted by a renowned optician. This FLA grant-winning film highlights themes of justice, empowerment, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Toll-Free, spearheaded by Mel-Rouge

Its stellar cast includes Michelle Dede, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Uzoamaka Onuoha. This FLA grant-winning short film tells a compelling story of connection and discovery, highlighting Mel-Rouge’s innovative vision.

Shadows of Redemption by Jemima Pearl Marcel-Udo

It is a poignant drama about a seamstress’s fight for healing and justice in Nigeria. Adunni, portrayed with raw emotion, confronts her haunting past amidst the vibrant colours of her Ankara designs. Supported by her steadfast friend Bukunmi and loyal brother Akande, Adunni embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, guided by the wisdom of village elder Iya Tunde. This film promises to resonate intensely, showcasing Adunni’s courage to reclaim her voice and find hope in adversity.

Blood and Rope by Twamsen Danaan

It is a gripping tale of passion and identity set in Kano’s spare parts market. This film explores the complexities of self-discovery and the struggle to find one’s place in a bustling, chaotic environment.

Ireti by Temiloluwa Ami-Williams

It chronicles a young designer’s battle with cancer and her family’s unwavering support. Set in Lagos, this heartfelt journey of resilience and hope showcases the strength and determination of its protagonist.

Ralia’s Secret by Faustina Okomayin

Featuring Norbert Young, Gloria Young, and Michael Ejoor, it is a captivating story of hidden truths and personal discovery. This film, crafted under the mentorship of industry veterans, showcases Faustina’s unique storytelling prowess.

BTS shot of Stephanie Coker’s Femi: Love Me

Starring Stephanie Coker and directed by Tolu Ajayi, renowned for his film “Over the Bridge,” is a psycho-thriller that promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and dynamic characters. This FLA grant-winning film explores themes of love, obsession, and the complexities of human relationships.

N.E.P.A (Never Expect Power Always) by Anyanwu Sandra Adaora

It is an intense drama exploring love, desperation, and vengeance in the midst of Nigeria’s power crisis. This gripping tale reflects the harsh realities and emotional turmoil experienced by many in the country.

As these short films move into the post-production stage, they stand as a testament to the talent and creativity flourishing within Nigeria’s film industry.

