Category: Nollywood

Movie Title: Omugu Mefa

Language: Yoruba

Running time: 2 hours 31 minutes

Release date: 2024

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Producer: Opeyemi Aiyeola

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Director: Afeez Abiodun Owo

Cast: Owolabi Ajasa, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Jamiu Azeez, Lekan Olatubji, Ishaq Sanusi, late Quadri Oyebanji, Afeez Abiodun, Modupe Johnson, Kudirat Kanmi, Yinka Laoye, Olaide Ajani, Soliu Gbolagade, Juliet Jatto, Feranmi Oyalowo, Olayemi Jimoh, Gbenga Adebayo, Funmi Sonola, Luyek Adewale, Femi Odekunle, Adekunle Lawal and Lola Aromasodun.

The film delves into the profound impact of poverty on the characters’ lives, a theme that resonates with many. It portrays how desperation, often fueled by dire financial situations, can lead to justifying illegal actions.

When people face hardship, desperation often leads them to justify their illegal actions by attributing them to their dire financial situation, believing that their circumstances leave them with few legitimate options.

This film, ‘Omugo Mefa’, is a perfect example of the consequences of impatience and that parents are role models to their children. The children of the six robbers (Omugo Mefa) ended up becoming internet fraudsters following the part of their parents ‘Omugo Mefa’ who were not content with what they had.

‘Omugo Mefa’ is about the lives of six notorious armed robbers, who happen to be three married couples. They engage in high-risk heists but lose their ill-gotten gains due to their foolishness. Meanwhile, they are unaware that their children also follow in their criminal footsteps.

Plot

The movie opens with thieves named Omugo Mefa (six fools) robbing an Atuwara market while people run for their lives. Troubled about the constant robbery in the village, the community head and his chief lament the daily robberies.

The community head believes the masquerade chiefs are the robbers because Omugo Mefa dresses in a similar costume. The community strategises on apprehending the thieves and relies on the masquerade chief to catch them.

Soon after, Oba Omugo scolds Omugo Mefa for not stealing valuable items and bringing them to his kingdom. He advises them on how to steal more effectively, and they promise to follow his advice.

While the community head and chief work to apprehend Omugo Mefa, the police send an inspector, Darasimi, disguised as a nurse, to the community to catch the thieves.

As usual, the thieves again rob a supermarket and plan to share the stolen items, intending to take the rest to Oba Omugo’s kingdom, but some of them object. Enjoying the moment, they drink stolen alcohol and get drunk, unaware that the police are tracing them. Before the police arrive, the thieves vacate the place, abandoning the stolen money and other items.

After searching and being unable to find the thieves, Inspector Darasimi orders two police officers to pick up the money, and they disappear and reappear in Oba Omugo’s kingdom.

Surprised by the incident, the police went to the supermarket but couldn’t pinpoint the thieves on the CCTV footage, which showed them appearing as cartoons.

Bothered by the constant robbery, the community chiefs gave the masquerade chief an ultimatum to apprehend Omugo Mefa in the next operation.

The persistent hardship among the Omugo Mefa drove the children to begin robbery after their internet fraud business failed to yield the expected results. This turn of events highlights the cyclical nature of crime and poverty, a key theme in the movie. Unfortunately, the police kill one of them while arresting the other two.

When the police arrest the Omugo Mefa, they question the detained children, promising to release them if they reveal their parents’ secrets. One of the Omugo Mefa children narrates what her father tells her about being one of the thieves. She leads the police and the masquerade chief to the route they (Omugo Mefa) pass to Oba Omugo’s palace, where they are arrested.

They (Omugo Mefa) confess that poverty led them to steal and express regret for their unsuccessful attempts despite all their robberies. The police take the Omugo Mefa and their children into custody after they explain their turn to theft to the community head.

Inspector Darasimi is promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police. The DPO advises other officers to emulate her.

Character analysis

The movie casts famous actors such as Owolabi Ajasa, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Lekan Olatubji, Afeez Abiodun, Modupe Johnson, Kudirat Kanmi, Yinka Laoye, Olaide Ajani, and Soliu Gbolagade.

Owolabi Ajasa plays the DPO, a role he masters as he frequently plays a police officer in several movies. Ajasa’s skilful portrayal delights the audience.

Opeyemi Aiyeola delivers a spectacular performance as Inspector Darasimi and Mummy Nurse. Her use of a Yoruba accent mixed with English makes her memorable and engaging for viewers.

Afeez Abiodun, Modupe Johnson, Kudirat Kanmi, Olaide Ajani, Yinka Laoye, and Soliu Gbolagade play the Omugo Mefa (six fools). They deliver a spectacular performance as unfocused thieves. Their portrayal captures the essence of their characters well, and their comic roles add richness and variety to the film.

Lekan Olatubji portrays Oba Omugo, showcasing a typical greedy leader who cares little about his workers as long as he achieves his aims. His embodiment of a stammerer brings depth to the character of Oba Omugo. His portrayal is crucial to the story, adding authenticity and emotional depth.

Movie analysis

The Yoruba film by Opeyemi Aiyeola explores extensively the themes of robbery and poverty. Robbery is a common theme among Nollywood films, and Omugo Mefa is no exception.

The 2024 movie appears to be a complete waste of time. Its cinematography and execution are very poor. The overall production falls short of expectations and fails to meet the initial hype.

They focused on the less critical scenes, making the film shorter without spice, suspense, or authenticity.

The movie would have passed for a YouTube film because of its poor storyline and video quality. The plot could be more convincing as it is bland and does not end well.

The film does not employ flashbacks where necessary to drive home its point and show the viewers what transpires before the Omugo Mefa continues robbing the Oba Omugo.

Omugo Mefa is now showing on PrimeVideo:

Verdict

3/10

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

