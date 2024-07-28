Movie title: A Song from the Dark

Release date: 12 July 2024

Streaming time: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Producer: Ogodinife Okpue

Cast: Nse Ikpe-Etim, Wale Ojo, Vanessa Vanderpuye, Lola Wayne, and Garcia Brown

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Language: English and Igbo

One might wonder if darkness truly has a song. Songs have a way of touching our souls and stirring up deep emotions.

A song borne from pain and suffering, crying out for vengeance, is no ordinary tune. It’s a haunting melody that demands our attention and calls for justice.

In the quiet of the night, this dark song rises, urging the spirit to act. It’s more than just sound—it’s a force compelling the spirit to seek retribution. This melody, born from deep agony, moves the soul to find strength and pursue the justice it craves.

Filmmaker Ogodinife Okpue’s new movie, “A Song from the Dark,” brings a fresh twist to the genre by intertwining folklore with spine-tingling suspense.

This Nigerian-British film takes you through a realm where every shadow holds a secret, and every sound hints at something sinister.

Inspired by the folklore Okpue heard as a child in his grandmother’s village, the film challenges global cinema norms by showcasing African mysticism, often overlooked or misrepresented.

Okpue aims to introduce audiences to African heroes and stories, offering a fresh perspective to the cinematic landscape.

It reimagines traditional horror by blending African traditions with a gripping narrative. Okpue delivers a groundbreaking film that defies Nollywood conventions with its blend of suspense and storytelling.

With 23 cast members, “A Song from the Dark” boldly leaps into the horror genre, infusing it with African mysticism in a way rarely seen in Nollywood. It elevates African traditional mysticism to the level of iconic Western superheroes like Superman and Wonder Woman.

Produced by Nigerian-British Adverto Studios, the film stars Nollywood’s Nse Ikpe Etim and Wale Ojo, alongside British-Ghanaian talent Vanessa Vanderpuye, Lola Wayne, Garcia Brown, Peace Oseyenum, and Paul Coster.

This film is available to stream across the UK, North America, Canada, Australia, and Africa. Its debut feature has already garnered accolades, including Best Director awards at the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2022 and the 2023 American Black Film Festival.

Plot

“Song from the Dark” opens with an emotionally charged scene where Obia, a devoted spirit hunter, is forced to confront a dark spirit to protect his daughter, Ashionye. Obia’s tragic sacrifice sets the stage for the film’s central conflict, deeply rooted in African mysticism.

Flash Forward:

Ashionye (Vanessa Vanderpuye) has become a mighty but reluctant spirit hunter twenty years later. Haunted by her father’s death, she runs an underground exorcism agency in England, trying to reconcile her past with her present.

Main Conflict:

The narrative shifts to the affluent Williams family, led by patriarch Magnus Williams (Wale Ojo), a migrant politician and philanthropist, who meets a gruesome end by suicide, apparently driven by an evil spirit. His widow, Isioma Williams (Nse Ikpe-Etim), is determined to rid her family of the bitter spirit force that has plagued them, hiring Ashionye to exorcise the spirit.

Rising Action:

Ashionye, going deeper into the Williams family’s history, discovers their dark secret: years ago.

Magnus had raped his housemaid, Anna. Unfortunately, the same housemaid fell in love with Magnus’s first son, Dare. Upon discovering her pregnancy, Magnus brutally mistreated Anna to death.

Immediately, the family buries her body in secrecy. Before Anna’s death, she had rendered songs of pain in the dark. Anna’s vengeful spirit, “Anioji,” now haunts the family, marked by mysterious bleeding scars and relentless torment.

Climax:

In a series of intense exorcism rituals, Ashionye battles the Anioji spirit. She tackles the spirit, but the revenge spirit comes for the family instead. The spirit’s possession leads to tragic deaths within the Williams family, including Dare and Sammy killing themselves both. It possesses Isioma, the mother, and she stabs herself several times to death.

Despite Ashionye’s intervention, the Anioji spirit insists on taking the last, Timi. In a climactic showdown, Ashionye confronts the spirit using ancient chants and symbols taught by her father and the Anioji spirit is defeated temporarily.

Resolution:

Despite her efforts, the spirit’s power seems insurmountable until Anna’s grieving spirit intervenes, ultimately dissolving the Anioji spirit. Timi, the only daughter and survivor of the Williams family’s plight, is spared. Ashionye’s journey comes full circle as she reconciles with her father’s legacy, finding peace in her role as a spirit hunter.

Character analysis

The actors skillfully embody their characters’ emotions and motivations, captivating the audience and fostering a deep emotional connection to their stories. Their ability to deliver such powerful performances highlights their talent and dedication, significantly enhancing the suspense film’s quality.

Ashionye (Vanessa Vanderpuye): Ashionye is the film’s protagonist, an isolated spirit hunter with a dark past. She was brought to England in her early teens after the mysterious death of her father, Obia. This traumatic event left Ashionye deeply scarred and longing to reconnect with her father. Her character is driven by a sense of duty and a desire to protect others from malicious spirits, using her unique abilities in an underground exorcism agency.

Obia (Yinka Awoni): Obia is Ashionye’s father and a devoted spirit hunter. He is a loving father with an intense and striking presence, determined to teach young Ashionye their way of life, even at the expense of her childhood. His character represents the old guard of African traditional mysticism, a custodian of ancient practices. Awoni’s performance brings a sense of gravitas and authority to Obia, making his character a pivotal figure in Ashionye’s backstory and her journey.

Isioma Williams (Nse Ikpe-Etim): Isioma is the protective matriarch of the Williams family. She is firm, very religious, and strong-willed, embodying the archetype of a Nigerian mother who prioritises her family’s well-being above all else. Isioma’s character is deeply affected by her family’s dark secret, which she is determined to keep hidden at any cost. Ikpe-Etim’s portrayal of Isioma captures the complexity of a woman torn between her protective instincts and the haunting consequences of past actions.

Magnus Williams (Wale Ojo): Magnus is the patriarch of the Williams family, an affluent, sophisticated, and ambitious Nigerian politician. His character is central to the family’s dark secret, and his mysterious death sets off a chain of events that drives the plot. Despite dying early in the plot, Ojo brings a commanding presence to Magnus, portraying him as an influential figure and a deeply flawed individual whose actions have dire consequences for his family.

Timi Williams (Lola Wayne): Timi is the glamorous and assertive daughter of Isioma and Magnus Williams. She is estranged from her parents due to the family’s dark secret, which has left her emotionally scarred. Timi’s character reflects the impact of family trauma on children, and Lola Wayne’s performance captures the bitterness and resentment that Timi feels towards her family.

Sammy Williams (Garcia Brown): Sammy is the youngest of the Williams children, characterised by her wild, witty, and easy-going nature. She is social media-savvy and loves streetwear, representing the modern Nigerian youth. Garcia Brown portrays Sammy with a blend of charm and vulnerability, highlighting the tragic consequences of the family’s secret on the youngest member and second to pass away.

Dare Williams (Dimeji Fadeyi): Dare is the enigmatic and rebellious first and only son of Isioma and Magnus Williams. He stands out as a complex character who struggles with his family’s dark legacy while grappling with his identity. His rebellious nature and complex relationship with his parents highlight internal conflict and turmoil.

Anna (Sharon Oji): Anna is the house help with a past connected to the Williams family’s dark secret. Her modest and victimised demeanour drives her actions within the narrative. Sharon Oji’s portrayal adds depth to Anna’s role as she reveals crucial aspects of the family’s hidden truths, bridging the past and present in the storyline.

Anioji (Peace Oseyenum): Anioji, the bitter spirit haunting the Williams family, embodies supernatural vengeance and chaos. Her subtle nature, horrific twists and screams are stellar. Her menacing presence creates significant conflict throughout the film. Peace Oseyenum’s performance captures Anioji’s intimidating and destructive nature, making her a central antagonist whose actions propel the story’s tension and drama.

Movie analysis

The 1-hour, 43-minute film is structured into nine short chapters, blending supernatural elements, drama, and horror with authentic African characters. Set in Britain and featuring a predominantly Black British cast, it respectfully explores African spirituality.

“A Song from the Dark” explores themes of African mysticism and folklore, revenge and justice, family and legacy, trauma and healing, cultural identity, sacrifice and duty, supernatural and spiritual warfare, redemption, power and corruption, and strength and resilience.

The film tackles societal issues with sensitivity, making it a standout Nollywood horror film. Its engaging storyline and suspenseful moments, led by a skilled lead actress, make it an enjoyable watch. Ashionye’s chant of Igbo’s “Ekwensu, evil spirit, depart” makes it more mystic, intense and relatable.

While exciting, the suspense isn’t lengthy, but the thriller resonates perfectly with the title message.

Its episodic format suggests the potential for a series.

Visually stunning and rich in twists, it’s ideal for a Friday movie night. Minor issues with counterparts’ portrayals reflect the director’s creative choices and the film showcases refreshing Nigerian creativity.

The film excels in its emotional impact and technical quality, with impressive cast performances and bold directorial choices. It’s a compelling experience deserving of international recognition.

“A Song from the Dark”’s non-linear narrative and unexpected twists keep viewers hooked. Its style, reminiscent of Quentin Tarantino, combines suspense, action, and dark humour.

Overall, the film offers a fresh take on horror by integrating African folklore and modern themes. While it may not deliver all the expected thrills, it’s worth watching for its unique concept and creative approach.

Production analysis

Okpue excelled with this visually stunning Nigerian-British horror film. Combining gore, a compelling story, and outstanding performances, “A Song from the Dark” is a captivating anthology spanning generations.

The music choice is stellar and well-achieved. The graphics and cinematography create a striking visual experience.

Tackling African religion and witchcraft, particularly from an Igbo perspective, the film boldly explores Biafra folklore with impressive cinematic flair. While it could benefit from more traditional “boo” scares, it remains a phenomenal movie. I’m eager to see more from Director Okpue.

The makeup and costume teams significantly enhance the film’s disturbing impact. Lorise Canska was good on the film’s vocals and soundtrack, and Alex Paton was the leading track composer. Ramzi Official was responsible for production and mixing.

Alex Grigoras’s cinematography is top-notch, though some special effects were hit or miss. The director’s unconventional angles, clever editing, and unique visual style, influenced by Tarantino, add depth and suspense to the non-linear storytelling.

This film is a tribute to African heritage and the global black community. It offers a fantasy-horror adventure that redefines traditional storytelling.

Verdict

“A Song from the Dark” is rated 7/10.

