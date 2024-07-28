Movie title: House Of Ga’a

Release date: 26 July 2024

Running time: 2 hours 4 minutes

Director: Bolanle Austen-Peters

Casts: Jide ‘JBlaze’ Oyegbile, Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, Mike Afolarin, Tosin Adeyemi, Toyin Abraham, Adeniyi Johnson, Femi Branch, Funke Akindele,

To what lengths will a man go to get what he wants? Insatiable, right? That’s the story of the epic Netflix movie ‘House of Ga’a ‘, a title that symbolises the insatiable quest for power and the consequences it brings.

Amidst Netflix’s recent collection of Yoruba films, like ‘Ajakaju: Beast of Two Worlds‘, “House of Ga’a” is an unforgettable epic.

The story of Bashorun Ga’a is a famous Yoruba real-life story of an Oyo-Ile tyrant. Adebayo Faleti wrote the novel Basorun Gaa, which the writer adapted for the stage and performed in 2010 by students. In 2004, Faleti shot a movie based on the story.

Netflix’s House of Ga’a is a captivating tale that entertains while delivering a didactic lesson. It is worthy of emulation for its excellent delivery and brilliant storytelling.

Though rooted in Yoruba tradition, its appeal transcends cultural boundaries. Its suspenseful plot and engaging dialogue appeal to both Yoruba and non-Yoruba speakers, keeping audiences hooked from start to finish. What could this story be about?

Plot

The movie begins with a gripping war scene between the Nupe and the Yoruba kingdom. Ga’a and his sons lead the Yoruba to victory, earning Ga’a the title of Bashorun of Oyo.

After the war, Ga’a chooses a Nupe enslaved person, Zainab, as one of his servants, eventually making her his wife, which displeases his other wives. He appoints his brother Olokoye as the governor of Ibadan and his first son Olaotan as the governor of Dahomey and sends his other sons to govern Egbaland and Ilorin. However, he gives nothing to his younger brother Olubu, considering him a drunk and a family disgrace.

Ga’a’s son, Oyemekun, was sent to Dahomey to be trained as a warrior. Oyemekun was in love with Princess Agbonyin, whom he had wanted to marry until his father married her off to his uncle Olokoye, the governor of Ibadan.

Meanwhile, as Bashorun, Ga’a remembers how the Alaafin, when he was a crown prince, beat his older brother Oluke to death.

Ga’a considers himself the most powerful man in the kingdom, refusing to bow even to the emperor. Fearful noblemen allowed Ga’a to select the Alaafin, ensuring a ruler who would respect him and not demand his obedience.

Ga’a’s resentment towards the Alaafin grows, leading him to conspire with the Oyomesi against any non-submissive Alaafins. This continues until Majeogbe becomes Alaafin. Majeogbe, aware of Ga’a’s tricks, protects himself with charms and is determined to end Ga’a’s authoritarian rule.

Majeogbe’s reign is marked by his efforts to stop Ga’a’s violence. At the wedding of Olokoye and Princess Agbonyin, Majeogbe proposes a one-on-one sword fight between his best warrior and Ga’a’s best warrior. Olaotan accepts the challenge, but Majeogbe insists that Oyemekun, who is less experienced, fight instead.

Majeogbe’s warrior, Idi Al-Farouk, is intimidating and skilled, but when Oyemekun struggles, Onisigun intervenes and stabs Idi, who kills Onisigun before dying. Devastated by his son’s death, Ga’a vows to destroy Majeogbe at any cost. But what could be the cost?

Character Analysis

“House of Ga’a” features a star-studded cast of A-list Yoruba actors, including Jide ‘JBlaze’ Oyegbile, Tosin Adeyemi, Toyin Abraham, Bimbo Manuel, and Lateef Adedimeji.

Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, Adeniyi Johnson, and Funke Akindele also play significant roles.

Femi Branch leads with enthusiasm and conviction as Ga’a, an actor whose onscreen presence is compelling. The film chronicles Ga’a’s rise to power and inevitable downfall, delivering a well-told tale. However, a few things could be improved in the storytelling, particularly in the pacing of certain scenes, which might test the patience of some viewers.

Branch’s unique gestural dispositions speak more than words, as his acting, portraying the character Ga’a, was apt and flawless—a proud tyrant who met his doom unprecedentedly.

Remarkable performances from the ensemble cast stand out, particularly Funke Akindele and Mike Afolarin. Akindele, playing Ga’a’s first wife, provides much-needed comic relief, whether intentional or not. Despite her limited screen time, she leaves a lasting impression.

Afolarin shines as Oyemekun, Ga’a’s youngest son, shows impressive commitment to the role. The love subplot involving his character becomes the driving force of the film’s third act, adding depth to the story.

Narrative technique

The dialogue of ‘House of Ga’a’ is predominantly in the Yoruba language. The story is told from the unique perspective of one of Ga’a’s sons, Oyemekun. This narrative style adds a layer of intrigue and keeps the audience engaged.

Employing an omniscient third-person narrative, the film delves into every character’s thoughts, feelings, and motivations, even those unvoiced to others. This narrative style adds depth and understanding, explaining the characters’ actions and emotions.

Third-person Omniscient means “all-knowing,” likewise, an omniscient narrator knows every character’s thoughts, feelings, and motivations.

Though part of the story, the narrator is independent of the actual story, which helps deliver the backstory and the sub-stories so that they are cohesive from the movie’s central idea.

A backstory is a literary technique used to bring to light events before the actual event.

Literary techniques

“House of Ga’a” employs numerous literary techniques, including flashbacks, irony, suspense, and deus ex machina. The film explores situational irony and deus ex machina, adding layers to its storytelling.

Situational irony occurs when audiences expect one outcome, but something entirely different happens. For instance, when everyone anticipated the Alaafin would reward Olubu for bringing Princess Agbonyin’s child to the palace, he was instead killed, defying expectations.

Deus ex machina, the intervention of an unexpected power or event to save a seemingly hopeless situation, is also prominently featured. Oyemekun survives against all odds despite being shot with an arrow. This unexpected turn of events adds an element of surprise and keeps viewers engaged.

Movie Analysis

‘House of Ga’a’ offers a rich and respectful exploration of Yoruba culture, encompassing language, attire, music, dance, worship, and general lifestyle. The writers deserve accolades for seamlessly combining these elements.

Initially, the storyline of ‘House of Ga’a’ seems like a typical Yoruba epic. Still, it quickly distinguishes itself by impressively using diverse literary techniques, adding intrigue and depth to the narrative.

The film excels in various aspects, including acting, production, storytelling, props, costumes, effects, and soundtrack, showcasing the growth of Nollywood over the years. The well-chosen locations, especially the mountains and horses, enhance the movie’s historical aesthetic.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, “House of Ga’a” captures viewers’ attention from the first shot to the last credit.

Austen-Peters infuses the historical epic with subtle depth, blending dramatic moments with fast-paced action. The story presents a compelling portrait of Bashorun Gaa’s complex personality, weaving a tale of ambition, power, and inevitable consequences.

The film’s authenticity and meticulous direction respect Yoruba culture and its people. From costumes and location scouting to dialogue, the movie exudes legitimacy. “House of Ga’a” is an important film striving to stay close to historical accounts, which is reflected in the performances.

“House of Ga’a” deserves commendation for delivering yet another powerful, albeit slightly flawed, Yoruba epic.

Verdict

8/10

House of Ga’a is now streaming on Netflix.

