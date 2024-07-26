The Audio Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS) has concluded a training workshop to strengthen members’ understanding of copyright and collective management.

With over 2000 members, AVRS is Nigeria’s sole collective management organisation for audiovisual works.

Film creators ( producers, directors, writers of cinematograph works, and actors) are entitled to royalties every time their work is exploited in a public and commercial setting.

AVRS, as the sole collective management organisation for audiovisual works in Nigeria, collects fees from public/commercial users such as hotels, salons, restaurants, airlines, halls, transport facilities, etc. These funds are then distributed as royalties to the creators of the audiovisual works.

Highlighting the AVRS functions, the chairman, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, highlighted Section 88 of the Nigerian Copyright Act 2022, which states that public use of copyright-protected audiovisual works requires a license.

He said audiovisual work users must apply for a licence before commercially deploying these works.

This permission is not granted through the purchase of an audiovisual work, whether a DVD, hard drive, flash drive, or any other device that only allows for private use of the purchased audiovisual works. AVRS simplifies this complex process through audiovisual copyright licenses obtainable from AVRS only.

Mr Ali-Balogun also underscored the pivotal role of the training, commending the board members for their participation and emphasising that it is not emphasised but integral to the continued growth and effectiveness of the organisation.

He said: ‘‘This workshop marks a significant step forward for AVRS in its commitment to excellence in managing audiovisual works in Nigeria. By enhancing the knowledge and skills of the Board and management team, AVRS ensures the protection of rights and fair compensation for creators and rightsholders in the Nigerian audiovisual industry’’.

Talking copyright

Michael Akpan, a former regulatory head of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), trained the participants on the ‘Basics of Copyright and Neighbouring Rights’ and ‘Legal & Regulatory Framework of Copyright in the Film Industry in Nigeria’.

Mr Akpan gave the members “insights into the legal foundations and current regulatory landscape of copyright and related rights in the Nigerian film industry”.

Chinedu Chukwuji, the AVRS consultant, facilitated sessions on the benefits, challenges, and opportunities of Collective Management Organisation (CMO) and emphasised the essential aspects of good governance and the role of the AVRS board.

He emphasised that the workshop was a significant platform to update the directors on the latest copyright and collective management developments, ensuring they stay abreast of the evolving industry.

At the training, the organisation also announced and celebrated its recent admission as a provisional member of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) and the Global Audiovisual Alliance (GAVA), adding that it is a testament to its global recognition.

