Veteran television screenwriter Charles Owoyemi is dead.

Mr Owoyemi passed away on 19 July after a brief illness.

On Thursday, his colleagues Tunji Bamishigbin and Ralph Nwadike posted the news of his death on social media.

The news announced six days after his passing did not reveal the cause of the illness or the location of his death.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES show that the deceased was private and rarely granted interviews in his lifetime. Mr Owoyemi’s career took a backseat after the industry evolved, but it remains unclear if this was due to ill health.

Paying tribute, the filmmakers expressed their “deep sorrow” over the loss.

The statement reads, “With deep hearts full of pains, we announce the passing away of our good great friend and colleague Charles Owoyemi, who died on Friday the 19th of July, after a brief illness.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Owoyemi’s career was marked by his exceptional talent in scripting and production.

He is best known for his extensive work on “New Village Headmaster,” for which he wrote over 50 episodes between 1984 and 1990.

This influential series was a staple of Nigerian television during its run on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

In the joint statement, his colleagues prayed to the Almighty God to preserve his gentle soul, grant him a comfort zone in heaven and watch over his immediate and extended family membership left behind.

The filmmakers described him as a “quiet and near introverted personality,” noting that the late scriptwriter’s strengths “are in his brain and hands’’, which he applied to his chosen career in the creative world.

His colleagues noted that Mr Owoyemi was a superscreen writer with records.

Career

In addition to his work on “New Village Headmaster,” Mr Owoyemi wrote for “Second Chance,” another notable NTA series.

He also created and co-produced the soap opera “Fortunes” on NTA, which aired from 1993 to 1995 in collaboration with Zeb Ejiro.

Furthermore, Mr Owoyemi contributed to “Palace,” a popular AIT soap opera from 1997 to 1999, among several other scripts and film projects.

Mr Owoyemi’s influence extended beyond his productions.

The screenwriter also played a crucial role in the careers of many prominent actors and actresses.

Notable actors and actresses that emerged from his works include Segun Arinze, Liz Benson, and Regina Askia.

The late scriptwriter has also worked with Ramsey Noah, Patrick Attah, Okey Bakkasi, and many others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

