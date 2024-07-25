Moses Babatope, co-founder of Filmhouse Group and former Managing Director of FilmOne, has announced the launch of Nile Media Entertainment, a new venture in the media and entertainment industry.

The former Filmhouse executive made this announcement in a press release on Thursday.

He announced that the new company, Nile Media Entertainment, will provide services on film production, distribution, cinema experience, and talent building across Africa.

According to Mr Babatope, the company will focus on creating, showcasing, and distributing content globally with its multifaceted approach, encompassing film production, distribution, cinema experiences, and talent development.

He said: “We are taking a grand approach to transform the industry. Seeing how much we have grown over the years, our vision is not only to celebrate and amplify African stories globally but also to create more revenue streams and deliver exceptional returns for our investors.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology and tapping into the vast pool of African talent, we aim to set new industry standards and drive significant economic growth”.

Mr Babatope has played a pivotal role in establishing Filmhouse as one of West Africa’s most prominent and fastest-growing cinema chains since its inception in 2012. He resigned in March 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Nile Media

Over the years, the entertainment industry has grown tremendously, contributing around 5 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP.

Within this rapidly changing environment, Nile has identified opportunities for further growth in untapped markets within the West African and sub-Saharan African regions.

The Nile Group operates through five entities: Nile Entertainment, Nile Cinemas, Nile Motion Pictures, Nile Studio Lab, and the Nile Foundation.

The company will manage distribution across Africa, the US, the UK, Canada, and other key international markets, including South America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

Mr Babatope said Nile Entertainment has secured local and international distribution rights for over 31 titles.

Nile Entertainment is opening strongly with the highly anticipated third instalment of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Wives on Strike 3’.

In addition, it has acquired Global rights for a slate of productions, including Linda Ikeji’s latest true crime film offering, “The Night of June 7” directed by Toka McBaror, “The Artefact”, a GenZ-themed multi-million naira Action/Adventure written, directed and produced by Tolu Awobiyi.

Other titles from Nile Entertainment include “Is It Your Money”, “Afrobeats Backstory Season 2”, and “The Wives”.

Complementing its distribution capabilities, Nile Cinemas will be at the forefront of cinema management, overseeing operations for THC Cinemas Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos and Royal Roots Cinemas Ikota, Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

