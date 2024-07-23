Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, said he regrets financing her university education.

Mr Obasi married Ms Austin when she was 19. They have two children and divorced in 2013.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Edochie unveiled Ms Austin as his second wife on 21 April 2022, following the end of his 17-year marriage to May.

Mr Obasi, who lamented his predicament during a Facebook Live on Ujuofficial’s page on Sunday, said he regrets investing in his ex-wife’s education.

Ms Austin’s ex-husband, who didn’t disclose the university, noted that things turned around in their marriage after she got to campus.

He said: “I’m not educated enough, and I put her in school (university) so she could study and follow my business line, but everything turned around. We did not quarrel. My biggest offence or problem was why I put her in school, and everything turned around. She packed everything that belonged to me in 2012.

“She made away with it, and I thought it was child’s play, and we decided to bargain to know how to sort things out, and she started saying I should come and collect my bride price, that she is no longer interested in the marriage again. I decided to move on with my life and leave everything for her.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Adultery

Furthermore, Mr Obasi alleged that Mr Edochie dated Ms Austin while they were married.

The allegations came a little over a month after the actor-turned-pastor preached against adultery.

Mr Edochie, during a June sermon, warned men against adultery, noting that sleeping with married women could leave them (men) vulnerable to spiritual attacks.

“She (Judy) was under my roof but was moving with Yul to their family house, and they accepted them. The family accepted her and Yul, a married woman. She had caused difficulties in my life, so she insisted that if I wanted the marriage to continue, I must rent an apartment for her in Enugu.

“I should have known this before anyone else, but because of the kind of love we shared with the tenants, everyone was too afraid to tell me. So, nobody knew that our marriage would collapse. They didn’t want to tell me the truth because they were unsure of my reaction. After they confirmed that the marriage was over, all the truth started coming out,” Mr Obasi added.

Children’s custody

Ms Austin’s ex-husband further alleged she denied him access to their two children for over a decade since their divorce.

He claimed he hadn’t seen his children on social media or anywhere else since the divorce.

Mr Obasi insisted that all he wanted was access to his children.

“I don’t want them to train my children for me; ten years matter a lot. My children’s upbringing dramatically affects me, and I need to see my children. I see all of this as the kidnapping of my children. She’s not with the children, and I’m not with the children. This is a kidnapping. Why should my children live like orphans? That is my problem. I cannot see my children anywhere, and if they have been buried somewhere, let them show me where they buried them so that I can take their corpses to my village.

“That is what I am saying; let me pick their corpses up and rightfully bury them. She was busy parading Yul’s children on social media. I wouldn’t be this crazy if I had seen them on social media because I would know that my children are okay. I don’t think my children are alive any longer. I don’t think so. I’m only crying out to have my children, not to have her back because her bride price has been paid,” he added.

Threat to life

He further alleged that Ms Austin and her family threatened to kill him while trying to gain access to his children.

He stated that he had approached the court, a human rights activist office, and the police station, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

He noted, “They blocked me in the police station, telling the police I couldn’t do anything. They said they would take the case file if I sued them, and nothing would happen. They said they could terminate me anytime, and no one would stop them. For ten years, they’ve been threatening to kill me if I speak out. I’ve been patient, but now, ten years is enough. I want the world to know what killed me since justice is for the highest bidders.

“I got the police to arrest Judy’s father and brother, and we moved with my children. In Nigeria, someone came to the police station, challenging the police and saying I couldn’t do anything and they would eliminate me. In court, Judith’s two lawyers fought each other. One lawyer questioned why another was involved, and the judge told them to sort it out, but they couldn’t. The court went on strike for eight months, and I was paid by the same lawyer monthly. Afterwards, the court went on strike again for three months. I was tired and risking my life because they sent me threatening messages and calls, saying they would kill me.”

Edochie keeps mum

Mr Edochie has not yet responded to messages sent to his WhatsApp or returned calls from this reporter at the time of publication.

He later texted this reporter, ‘Who is this pls?’ after noticing a missed call.

The reporter responded to his message at 12:35 p.m., explaining the reason for the call, but Mr Edochie has not yet replied as of press time.

Background

This newspaper reported on 19 July 2023 that Ms Austin denied having an affair with Mr Edochie while she was still married to Mr Obasi.

Famous after starring in ‘Native Girl’, she refuted the claims during a Facebook Live.

She said, “This is just me answering the obvious question that has been flying around. The question is, “Were you in your previous marriage when you met Yul Edochie?” The answer is no. That is the fattest lie ever told about me on social media. My previous marriage ended in March 2013.

”I saw Yul Edochie for the very first time. I mean, I saw him for the very first time years after my previous marriage ended. So, anyone saying otherwise is lying. If I am telling the truth, let all the curses and insults go back to the people saying it a billion times over’’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

