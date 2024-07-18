There has never been a better Nollywood action movie in the last two decades that comes close to the 2004 classic ‘State of Emergency’.

Despite being produced in the VHS era with minimal technology and stunt work, this movie remains a standout and captivating audience even today.

Featuring a star-studded cast, the film includes performances from Saint Obi, J.T. Tom West, Amechi Muonagor, Rachael Oniga, Bimbo Manuel, Charles Awurum, and Ejike Asiegbu.

Tragically, many of these talented actors are no longer with us. In this tribute, we reflect on their extraordinary contributions to the “State of Emergency” and the legacy they left behind.

“State of Emergency”, shot 20 years ago, remains a memorable Nollywood story, thanks to its gripping storyline and the remarkable performances of its cast.

The Plot

“State of Emergency” kicks off with a gripping narrative centred around the FBI investigating a series of high-profile assassinations.

The story begins with the brutal murder of the Commissioner of Health’s daughter, setting off a chain of events that lead to the deaths of the Commissioner of Police’s daughter and the Governor’s daughter, all on the same day.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

FBI Officer Smith, played by Saint Obi, suspects that these killings are linked to a covert military squad he once belonged to, known as Omega 12. Despite his warnings, Smith’s superiors dismiss his concerns.

Determined to uncover the truth, Smith seeks out Col Nelson, portrayed by Amechi Muonagor, who had trained Omega 12.

Though Nelson is unable to assist due to his dismissal from the military, Smith remains undeterred in his quest to stop the murders. Meanwhile, a g, group of ministers convened at the International Conference Center, a location Smith feared would be the next target.

The plot thickens as Charles, played by J.T. Tom West, emerges as the leader of the criminal gang responsible for the assassinations. He takes the ministers hostage, demanding a ransom and paralysing the nation.

Smith’s attempts to negotiate with Charles, an old comrade from Omega 12, fail tragically, leading to further bloodshed. The film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, questioning who will ultimately put an end to the chaos.

Memorable stellar performances

The success of “State of Emergency” is mainly due to the stellar performances of its cast, many of whom have passed away, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable roles.

Saint Obi

Obi’s portrayal of Officer Smith is a testament to his talent and versatility. Known for his roles in over 60 films, Obi made a significant impact on Nollywood.

In 2002, he produced his first movie, “Take Me to Mama,” where he starred alongside Ebi Sam, Rachael Oniga, Nse Abel, and Enebeli Elebuwa.

Obi’s career was tragically cut short when he passed away on 8 May 2023 at the age of 57, although he had been away from acting for a while before his death.

J.T. Tom West

Joe Tamuno-Bididamaa Tom West, widely known as J.T. Tom West, brought a charismatic menace to the role of Charles, the film’s antagonist.

Known for his signature ponytail and smooth-talking demeanour, West was a prominent figure in Nollywood during the late 90s and early 2000s.

His life was tragically cut short by a fatal car accident on 25 September 2008 after completing a late-night film shoot. He died three days later at Ikeja General Hospital in Lagos at the age of 41.

Rachael Oniga

Oniga’s role as Ms Clark, the president’s press secretary, showcased her exceptional acting skills.

Oniga had a successful career spanning over two decades, appearing in numerous films and television shows.

She passed away on 30 July 2021 due to a heart-related ailment at the age of 64.

Amaechi Muonagor

Muonagor’s portrayal of Col. Nelson, the dismissed military officer, added depth to the film’s narrative.

Muonagor was a versatile actor known for his roles in films such as “Akin na Ukwa” and its sequel, “Aki and Pawpaw.”

Unfortunately, he suffered a stroke in 2023, leading to partial paralysis. Despite his appeal for financial assistance for a kidney transplant, he succumbed to kidney failure on 24 March 2024 at the age of 67.

Ashley Nwosu

Nwosu’s performance as the military officer leading a counterattack against the terrorists was another film highlight.

Nwosu had a prolific career in Nollywood, with notable roles in films such as “Genevieve” (2007), “Nigerian Girls” (2009), and “Crying Angel” (2005).

He passed away on 21 April 2011 at the Military Hospital in Yaba, Lagos State, after a brief illness at the age of 56.

Bruno Iwuoha

Iwuoha’s portrayal of the Minister of Finance, held hostage by the terrorists, was both compelling and memorable.

Iwuoha was an exceptional actor, winning the Best Supporting Actor award at the 3rd Africa Movie Academy Awards for his role in “Sins of the Flesh.”

Before his acting career, he was a principal registered contractor with the National Fertiliser Company of Nigeria (NAFCON) in Onne, Port Harcourt. Iwuoha passed away on 21 April 2021 at the National Hospital in Abuja at 68.

Ernest Azuzu

Azuzu played the role of one of the terrorists who assassinated the ministers and attempted to murder Ms Clark’s only son, John Paul, at his school.

Azuzu was the toast of Nollywood until his career nosedived after he came down with a stroke in 2015, which affected his speech. He was also bedridden for three years.

In his last interview published by this newspaper in December 2020, Asuzu said his problem was spiritual. He also planned a return to Nollywood and music after an eight-year hiatus.

He launched a 7-track music album titled ‘The Truth’ in December 2020.

He died in January 2021 at age 37.

Watch State of Emergency – Here

﻿

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

