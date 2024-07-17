Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola has been cast in the upcoming political thriller “Killing of a Nation.”

Ayolola, who became famous after winning the Project Fame music reality show in 2012, is starring alongside notable actors, including Aml Ameen from (“Rustin”) movie, Jimmy Jean-Louis (“Heroes”), and Aïssa Maïga (“Russian Dolls”).

Most recently, Ayolola garnered international attention for his performance in the American Christian series The Chosen, in which he portrayed the friend of the blind man healed by Jesus.

Olatunde (O-T) Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), an American-born Nigerian, is also part of the “Killing of a Nation” cast.

Fagbenle, 43, is the son of Tunde Fagbenle, a Nigerian journalist, and Ally Bedford, a British.

‘Killing of a Nation’ is directed by Mexican filmmaker Carlos Bolado and produced by Olga Segura, known for her work on Amazon’s series Veronica and movies like “Waiting for the Barbarians.”

Harold Sánchez, a Spanish producer, co-produced the thriller.

Expressing gratitude in an Instagram post, Ayolola wrote, “What an honour to be part of this beautiful project, ‘Killing of a nation.’ It’s one for the books. And having the privilege to do it with the fantastic cast and crew is priceless! Thank you for believing in me, @olguitasegura @cbolex. You’re one of one. I can’t wait to share this masterpiece with you!”

Killing of a Nation

“Killing of a Nation” is a crime and thriller genre that delves into Haiti’s political turmoil and crime.

The plot follows Aml Ameen, who stars as Anderson Toussaint, an American lobbyist who becomes entangled in Haiti’s corrupt and volatile political landscape after gaining access to President Jovenel Moïse’s inner circle.

The nation’s political challenges ultimately resulted in the assassination of Moïse, plunging the country deeper into turmoil.

According to Deadline News, filming for this English-language project was recently completed in Panama.

The thriller release date is yet to be announced.

The other cast members are Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break”), Jairo Ordoñez (“Sound of Freedom”), Grainger Hines (“Dr. Death”), and Grace Van Dien (“Stranger Things”).

Ayoola Ayolola

Born on 12 January in Kano, northern Nigeria, Ayolola is the eldest among five siblings. He pursued biochemistry at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

The 37-year-old actor also participated in Nigerian Idol, reaching the final 12 before being eliminated in the first round.

His breakthrough came when he won the 5th edition of “Project Fame West Africa” on 29 September 2012. He received a car, a 2.5 million naira cash prize, and a one-year recording deal.

This victory served as a springboard for his career in the entertainment industry.

Ayolola suspended his music career and transitioned to acting in 2015.

Despite his musical halt, a check by PREMIUM TIMES still shows that Ayolola drops snippets on his Instagram page.

He became a household name with his role as “Mide” in the YouTube hit series “Skinny Girl in Transit.”

The actor’s talent and versatility have seen him feature in a variety of other notable projects, including “Isoken,” “The Men’s Club,” “The Set Up,” and “Fifty: The Series.”

