Veteran actor Tajudeen Oyewole, known as Abija, has caused a buzz on social media after a TikTok video of him seeking financial aid went viral.

The TikTok video of the 66-year-old actor, famous for playing the role of a traditionalist in Yoruba movies, sparked conversation across social media platforms on Tuesday.

The viral footage of the actor begging for financial assistance on TikTok comes barely two months after beggars did the same.

In May, PREMIUM TIMES reported that some beggars abandoned traditional methods and took to TikTok to beg for alms.

Video analysis

This newspaper obtained viral footage showing Abija dressed in traditional attire, including a Hausa cap, sitting in front of an unpainted fence.

In the footage, he appealed to his fans for financial assistance while offering prayers for them.

Meanwhile, a voice in the background mentioned that some fans requested Abija to share his account number as he expressed gratitude to those who donated.

He said, “We will send it now, Larry Larry. We will send it to the comment section. The evil people of this world will not trap you. You will not live alone. You will grow old. Larry Larry, you will grow in sound health. You’ll not die young; you will live to an old age.

“I have sent the account details to the comment section of Baba Legba. I appreciate you. You will also not beg to survive. The real Igbalaye, thank you. You will not suffer in life. The account details are in the comment section, posted by Baba Legba. Thank you, everyone.”

Throughout the one-minute and eighteen-second video, the actor remained silent about his reason for begging.

TikTok

In addition to donations, the actor’s account can earn income through other features.

When the TikTok account goes live, creators can receive virtual gifts (diamonds) from viewers based on the video’s popularity.

Users can exchange these diamonds for TikTok rewards, including money. Viewers send these gifts during the live session to show appreciation.

As the video gains popularity, the account owner earns more diamonds. However, earning and redeeming diamonds is subject to TikTok’s policies.

TikTok’s reward system allows livestreamers to earn money. One diamond on TikTok is worth around USD 0.005 (approximately N7.66).

Prior financial appeal

In July 2023, this newspaper learned that the actor famous for his role in Koto Aye had appealed to his fans for a car.

He made this request during a Facebook Live session on skit maker Akinyoola Ayoola’s page, known as Kamo.

During the session, Abija explained that he approached Kamo after witnessing his successful fundraising for colleagues Fatai Adetayo, aka Lalude and Ganiyu Nofiu, known as Alapini Osa, including cars.

Abija said he always felt embarrassed going to movie sets without a car.

He said, “I would have mentioned needing a house, but one of my children is already building one for me. Six years ago, actor Abiola Kazeem, aka Jigan Babaoja, helped me by giving me a car, but it’s now old and in poor condition. I was ill for several years, and even though I’ve recovered, most people are unaware of my improved health.

“During my illness, when I spoke, no one could hear me. I’m reaching out to you, Kamo, to ask for your help in finding a reliable car that I can use for transportation and work. I can’t go to work without a car, and going to filming locations without one makes me feel unhappy and embarrassed. Please, help me.”

Abija is one of many actors who seek financial assistance. Over the years, many actors have publicly appealed for support to address health, family, and other challenges.

Veteran actors like Margret Olayinka, aka Iya Gbonkan, Lalude, Alapini Osa, and Olusola Olaonipekunz, known as Pariolodo, are among those who have done so.

TAMPAN

However, the National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji ‘Mr Latin’ Amusan, refrained from commenting on the viral footage.

In a phone conversation with this newspaper on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Latin said, “I have no comments. Baba Abija is an adult.”

