Celebrity guests fully displayed Nigeria’s rich cultural elegance as ‘The Beads’, an H-Debay Production, premiered on Sunday at Filmhouse IMAX Cinema, Oniru, Lagos. The premiere comes just as the movie debuts on the global video-on-demand platform Amazon Prime.

The colourful ceremony was attended by cast, crew, and movie lovers, who strutted the red carpet in various traditional outfits accessorised with beads of different shades and hues.

The elegantly dressed attendees were led by the movie’s lead cast, including Zainab Balogun, Efa Iwara, Idowu ‘Iya Rainbow’ Philips, Akinayo Morakinyo, producer and Moyin Sage, Director.

Other celebrities supporting the movie at the event included Iyabo Ojo, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Tayo Faniran, and Yvonne Jegede.

The Beads, directed by Moyin Sage, is a thriller that tells the story of a bride-to-be’s wedding day, which ends up being her day of death, as she fights for her life in the hope of turning back the hands of time—a journey through the tangled web of human emotions.

It features a star-studded cast that includes Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Adedimeji Lateef, Efa Iwara, Idowu Phillips, Segun Arinze, Chioma Omeruah, Bimbo Manuel, Ronke Oshodi, Juliana Oloyede, Tina Mba and Jammal Ibrahim.

Others are Bridgett Adebayo, Stephanie Zibilli, Temitope Aremu, Ogwo Blessing Chidima, Caroline Igbe, Rebecca Adelakun, Damilola Omotoso and Bianca Ugowanne.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The Beads

Speaking about the movie, Akinayo Morakinyo, the Producer, said ‘The Beads’ celebrates our culture and centres around the popular mystical local accessory.

He said: ‘‘We expect the movie to evoke curiosity for a deep dive and spark conversation, querying whether the mystery about the story of Ranti exists in real life. That mental and verbal interrogation is one of the hallmarks of filmmaking.

Also, speaking from a director’s point of view, Moyin Sage said, “It has pushed us thus far, and it will continue to push us forward if we continue to highlight our culture through the lens of filmmaking. That’s what the world wants to see. They don’t want us to copy and appropriate alien cultures. The more we do that, the better for us as an industry.”

Highlighting the film’s morals, Zainab Balogun, the Lead actress, noted, ” We only have one life and one chance. There’s no second chance or opportunity to return and do life again. So, whatever we do now, we must be intentional and do it well. Most importantly, we must ensure that we are at peace with our choices.”

More Pictures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

