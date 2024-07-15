Movie title: A Matter of Choice

Director: Vincent De Anointed

Cast: Mercy Johnson, Liz Benson, Gift Famous, Mike Godson, Ifeanyi Oleka, and child actors Henry and Angel Johnson.

Marriage crisis has become a recurring theme in most Nollywood flicks. Despite its frequent use, it continues to captivate audiences and remain newsworthy.

But while this overused theme and Nollywood seems to remain a pair in a pod, Mercy Johnson announced the return of Nollywood veteran Liz Benson in her new movie, which premiered on her YouTube channel.

Benson’s comeback drew significant attention, with the film amassing over a million views in less than three weeks.

Benson hasn’t lost her touch, delivering a captivating performance that brought new life to the familiar storyline.

The movie begins with Treasure (played by Mercy Johnson) facing marital crises, as her husband Joseph (portrayed by Mike Godson) becomes an absent father and abusive partner.

Treasure, the cherished daughter of Ruth (played by Liz Benson), is raised as a devout Christian. Despite having many suitors, including her pastor, she falls for Joseph, who wins her heart by persistently attending church services and pursuing her despite her mother’s warnings.

Their marriage results in two children, Favour and Daniel (played by Henry and Favour Johnson), but Joseph’s abusive behaviour makes him a terrible father. He frequently criticises Treasure’s devoutness and even resorts to beating her in front of the children, causing them to resent him.

Joseph finds solace in an affair with Cynthia, neglecting his family and providing for Cynthia’s needs instead.

Exhausted by her marital troubles, Treasure seeks advice from her mother. Ruth decides to move in with her daughter and grandchildren, and they embark on intensive prayers and fasting together. Will their efforts bring the hoped-for change?

Character Analysis

The movie features a modest cast, including Mercy Johnson, Liz Benson, Gift Famous, Mike Godson, Ifeanyi Oleka, and child actors Henry and Angel Johnson, Mercy Johnson’s wards.

Treasure, played by Mercy Johnson, is a devout Christian raised by her mother, Ruth, to be God-fearing and morally upright. Despite many suitors, she chooses Joseph, seeing something in him that others, including her cautious mother, do not. Mercy Johnson portrays Treasure as a patient and enduring wife and mother, navigating abuse and neglect while trying to keep her family together.

Joseph, portrayed by Mike Godson, starts as a charming suitor who wins Treasure’s heart through persistence and a facade of devoutness. However, after marriage, he reveals his true character, becoming abusive and neglectful. He fails as a husband and father, resorting to violence and seeking comfort in an extramarital affair. Mike Godson’s portrayal captures the contradictions of a man who appears dedicated but struggles with inner demons and irresponsibility.

Benson portrays Ruth as a wise, devout Christian mother who raises Treasure with strong moral values. She is protective of her daughter and sceptical of Joseph from the start. Ruth’s decision to move in with Treasure and support her through intensive prayers and fasting highlights her deep faith and commitment to her family’s well-being. Liz Benson’s portrayal of Ruth is a standout performance, embodying the character with poise and grace.

Movie Analysis

The movie’s central theme is the age-long narrative of marriage and marriage crisis, which has overclocked most recent Nollywood flicks, but what stands out in this movie is the religious and solemn approach this narrative takes.

The film navigates the challenging terrain of domestic abuse, faith, and resilience. Treasure’s journey from a hopeful young bride to a woman struggling to maintain her family’s stability is compelling and heartfelt.

At its core, the movie is a powerful exploration of faith and perseverance. It highlights the importance of seeking help and support in times of crisis, showing that resilience and faith can lead to redemption.

The moral lessons about the dangers of ignoring red flags in relationships and the strength found in family and faith are poignant and thought-provoking.

The narrative effectively portrays the complexities of love and commitment, underscored by the moral dilemmas the characters face.

‘A Matters of Choice’ boasts an intriguing story and an excellent cast that delivers the story effortlessly and interestingly, so much so that the audience could resonate deeply with the story.

Johnson’s choice of casting her two children in the movie makes the on-screen mother and children’s bond flow seamlessly.

For a YouTube movie, the movie performs satisfactorily. The film’s direction and cinematography are commendable. The modest cast allows for a focused and intimate portrayal of the characters’ lives.

The use of lighting and camera angles effectively conveys the mood and tone of the story, from the warmth of family moments to the darkness of abuse and despair. The editing is smooth, maintaining a steady pace that keeps the viewer invested in the unfolding drama.

Verdict

7/10

‘A Matter of Choice’

