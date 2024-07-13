Movie Title: Alaye

Running Time: 1 hour 33 minutes

Producer: Ruth Kadiri

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Cast: Ruth Kadiri, Samuel ‘Broda Shaggi’ Perry, Rosemary Afuwape, Monica Friday, Aloma Isaac (Zicsallona), Eddie Watson, Ataene Spurgeon Hope, Atewe Raephael, Ekele Angela, Opera Gloria Chinasa, Nonso Benjamin and Chris Esmochi.

Ruth Kadiri, famous for her YouTube films, is one of the pioneers of this format in Nollywood. Many Nollywood actors have turned to YouTube to bypass piracy and maximise earnings, shifting away from the cinema.

Kadiri, known for films such as Forever Yours, Boys Are Bad, and I Was Silly, expanded her reach to Amazon Prime with the release of Alaye on 5 July.

In ‘Alaye,’ the adage ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ has often proven true, yet many people still judge based on first impressions.

This tendency can result in missed opportunities, as individuals who believe that first impressions are lasting may overlook deeper qualities and potential.

‘Alaye’ aligns with the importance of looking beyond the surface and understanding that initial perceptions are not always accurate.

In ‘Alaye’, Catherine, a young woman burdened by debt from her deceased father’s illness, endures the presence of a rough and unrefined lodger named Funmi.

Initially, she judges Funmi based on her first impression—however, her perspective shifts dramatically when Funmi saves her and pays off her debt, proving her first impression wrong.

Plot

The movie opens with Catherine cooking when she gets a call from Gabby, to whom she owes money. Reluctantly, she goes to Gabby’s club, where he threatens her to repay within two days.

Disturbed, Catherine confides in her friend Eve, who suggests asking her boyfriend, Ben, for help despite his financial unreliability. Eve criticises Ben for his consistent failure to support Catherine.

Facing financial strain, Catherine considers selling her car but refuses to sell her late father’s house. Eve proposes to rent out a room, and Catherine reluctantly agrees.

Eve mentions her cousin, Funmi, who needs a temporary place to stay before his Visa gets ready for Catherine. Expecting a female lodger, Catherine is surprised to meet a male Funmi at her doorstep. Funmi’s unruly behaviour immediately causes friction.

After a turbulent first day, Catherine wakes to find Funmi playing loud music. Their conflict escalates when Catherine confronts Funmi, who insists on his right to stay since he’s paid rent. The following day, Funmi helps a lost stranger who can’t contact her boyfriend to pay for the Uber he asked her to book. Out of kindness, Funmi gives her money to return home.

Returning inside, Funmi finds food Catherine prepared and starts eating, assuming it’s an apology for their misunderstanding. Catherine only went inside to receive a call from Gabby, who threatened her to pay up. Tired and disturbed, she finds the food gone and angrily confronts Funmi, who is live on Instagram, talking about her gesture.

She almost hits Funmi with a stick, but he dodges. She curses his mother and calls him names, but he doesn’t retaliate. Funmi continues his ways. One day, after a workout, he unknowingly crosses paths with Catherine, causing another misunderstanding. Catherine leaves, and Funmi calls his girlfriend Tega over. Happy to see Funmi in a big house, Tega takes over. They eat Catherine’s food and mess up her kitchen. Catherine returns and sees the mess but ignores it.

Frustrated at Funmi’s unceasing behaviour, she reports him to Eve, who cautions Funmi. One evening, Catherine leaves the house and tells Funmi she will not return home that night; on her way out, she sees her boyfriend’s car and decides to call him. He then lies that he is in a meeting. Surprised by his lies, she trails him to a lounge, and as she enters, she sees Ben, her boyfriend, proposing to another lady. Heartbroken, she faints and is left alone in the lounge till late at night.

She heads back home only to find Tega and Funmi on her bed. Frustrated, she pours water on them. Tega gets angry and wants to retaliate, but Funmi stops her. Funmi overhears Catherine’s conversation with Eve as she cries over her heartbreak. Noticing her unhappiness, Funmi decides to cheer her up the next day. He makes her breakfast, cleans the house, and heads to assault Ben at his apartment.

Still in shock that Funmi can do all that, Catherine sees a more loving side of him when Gabby and his men come to harass her in her house. This leads to a turning point in Catherine’s life as she finds love in the most unexpected place.

Character Analysis

The movie features a stellar cast, including Ruth Kadiri, Samuel ‘Broda Shaggi’ Perry, Rosemary Afuwape, Monica Friday, Aloma Isaac (Zicsalloma), and Eddie Watson. Each actor perfects their role, delivering performances that captivate viewers and breathe life into the story.

Ruth Kadiri’s portrayal of Catherine presents her as the protagonist, deeply traumatised by debt and desperate to do everything possible to relieve herself.

Catherine, a young woman whose life shatters after the loss of her father to a kidney transplant, makes the film emotional. Catherine, who finds love in an unexpected place after breaking up with Ben, elevates the movie’s outcome and drives home more emotion with her facial expressions.

Kadiri’s portrayal of Catherine is perfect; another actress could have played the role, but not as well as she does.

Samuel ‘Broda Shaggi’ Perry portrays Funmi, a Nigerian who dreams of leaving the country for greener pastures abroad. His coarse demeanour aligns with his true nature, often portrayed in his skits, bringing depth to the character and elevating the movie.

One of the film’s standout moments is when Funmi rescues Catherine from Gabby and clears her debt.

Funmi’s blend of pidgin and English adds another layer of richness to the movie. Broda Shaggi’s portrayal of Funmi fits him perfectly, and no one could have portrayed the role better. His performance is outstanding.

Aloma Isaac’s portrayal of Gabby, a money lender, embodies the relentless nature of those in his profession, ensuring that debtors repay their debts regardless of their circumstances. However, Isaac seems to need to be more accurate in the role, especially in scenes where Funmi confronts him with a bottle and knife—Gabby’s acting as a rootless money lender needed to be more convincing.

In this film, Monica Friday’s portrayal of Tega displays the same characteristics as Funmi, her boyfriend. One will naturally think they’ll end up together until a twist occurs, and Funmi ends up with Catherine, the complete opposite of him.

Eddie Watson embodies Ben, a Nigerian man in the film who takes women who love him without financial pressure for granted but gains insight after she moves on from a heartbroken state. He adeptly portrays Ben’s evolution yet falls short when failing to roll down his car window for a stranger.

Rosemary Afuwape portrays Eve, Catherine’s friend and Funmi’s cousin. She embodies the character of a loyal friend who relentlessly pursues what she believes is best for her closest companion.

Movie Analysis

This fantastic piece showcases Kadiri’s filmmaking skills, ensuring her audience remains glued to the screen. The movie evokes strong emotions with a happy ending that could have been more fully explored.

The cinematography deserves commendation for its camera angles, movements, and lighting. The storyline portrays love as unexpectedly emerging, even between those harbouring animosity. The film explores various themes, including domestic violence, love, and generosity, exemplified by Funmi’s kindness towards a stranded woman and Catherine.

The film reminds us that help can come from the most unexpected sources. Catherine never expected Funmi to become her saviour during difficult times.

Flops

However, noticeable flaws in the film surface when Catherine returns from an outing, visibly troubled by her messed-up kitchen. Yet the next scene shows her preparing for her boyfriend’s birthday without explanation. This gap raises questions about Catherine’s sudden mood changes and the film’s continuity.

Additionally, viewers are left without a clear explanation of how Ben knows Funmi is Catherine’s flatmate when he assaults him, as there’s no prior scene showing Catherine introducing them or their meeting.

Moreover, the film misses opportunities to use flashbacks to delve into Catherine’s father’s identity and other background details, leaving some aspects of the storyline underexplored.

Although it is a low-budget film, Kadiri employs few characters and fewer locations to achieve a story that would be better off on YouTube. The film is not spectacular or anything different from her usual YouTube movies. However, it could have been better if she had employed a more complex theme and in-depth story.

In a nutshell, the film exudes a YouTube-like feel or vibe without proper planning and execution.

Verdict

5/10

Alaye is now streaming on Prime Video

More Pictures:

