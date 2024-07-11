Olu Jacobs, a Nollywood icon and living legend, is 82.
The icon is celebrating his day after two weeks of false death rumours circulated on social media.
His wife, Joke Silva, took to her Instagram page on Thursday to celebrate her husband of more than 35 years with a beautiful video compilation of him.
“82 just like that. Agba ko ni nira l’agbara Jesu. Happy birthday, and have an amazing year ahead, my darling. Sir J of life @_olujacobs (loving his customised house coat”,” she wrote.
|
The movie icon’s wife had earlier revealed that her husband was unfortunately diagnosed with dementia with Lewy bodies some years ago.
Jacobs has appeared in over 100 movies and was famous for playing the roles of a well-respected king, a wealthy father, or an influential politician.
Some of the movies he appeared in include; ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’, Oloibiri, ‘The Dogs Of War’, ‘Ashanti’, ‘Adesuwa’, among others.
The actor has starred in popular TV shows such as The Third Eye, Play For Today, Rumple of the Bailey, and Squadron.
The actor sealed his legendary status in 1989 with his ageless, beautiful Nollywood wife, Silva, and their marriage has made them industry royalty for years.
The legendary actor received many good wishes from family, colleagues, and fans across his social media handles.
