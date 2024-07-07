Movie Title: Saving Onome

Language: English

Running time: 1 hour 46 minutes

Release date: 2024

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Producer: Chinaza Onuzo and Zulumoke Oyibo

Director: Dimeji Ajibola

Cast: Nancy Isime, Olumide Oworu, Mary Lazarus, Lawal Bolaji (NasBoi), Ashionye Raccah, Femi Jacobs, Nosa Rex, Kelechi Udegbe.

When a child is sick or dying, parents often find themselves surrounded by uncertainty, fear, and heartbreaking decisions. Yet, their love remains steadfast. It compels them to go above and beyond to ensure the child survives.

‘Saving Onome’ highlights the profound love parents have for their children and the relentless struggle they go through to protect their kids, even though it is life-threatening.

The film paints a vivid picture of sacrifice, love, determination and desperation for the sake of a loved one. Motherly love is seen through Tola’s determination to raise the money for her daughter’s surgery.

The movie tells a story about a young couple striving to raise the life of their sick daughter’s surgery, forcing them to resort to desperate and unlawful measures to secure the money needed for their daughter’s treatment. Mothers with children will resonate more with this movie by Chinaza Onuzo.

PLOT

The film ‘Saving Onome’ begins with Jite, a father trying to save the life of his only daughter, on a mission to rob the bank. The mission is not going as envisaged, putting the life of Jite at risk of being arrested. His wife, Tola, is devastated that she might lose her only daughter, Onome, to a deadly illness.

Her desperation pushes her to encourage Jite to rob the bank to raise N10 Million for her daughter’s surgery. Jite escapes the police after the robbery and heads to the hospital. Meanwhile, Tola is anxiously waiting for him to bring the N10 million.

The couple decides to visit the Azuka Foundation for help after they pull funding for the medical scheme.

However, they are disappointed as Mr Azuka reveals that the foundation is shutting down and there is nothing they can do to help. Mrs Akuza brings out a few N1000 notes and hands them to them for transportation.

At the hospital, Jite receives a call from his boss, Skyscraper, because he refuses to go to work due to his daughter’s sickness, but Tola goes behind his back to ask his boss to lend the N10 million him. Tola is desperate and willing to do anything to raise the money for her daughter’s surgery.

Desperation makes Tola tolerate insults and humiliation from Skyscraper, who tries to take advantage of her in exchange for money. Jite is against his woman sleeping with anybody to raise money. In the middle of the night, Tola sneaks out to meet Skyscraper, all dressed in a sexy red gown.

While Tola is discussing this with Skyscraper, Mr Azuka’s brother Miracle walks in and proposes stealing from his brother, who plans to relocate with a lot of money. Eager to get the full details, Tola excuses herself to eavesdrop from the bathroom.

After the conversation, Tola calls Jite for assistance as she plots to kidnap Miracle. Jite is upset she has betrayed his trust by going behind his back to meet with his boss. Jite, in annoyance, leaves his wife to handle the mess she created, and he heads to meet his Onome in the hospital. On getting there, he sees his robbery friend Tega conversing with his sick daughter. Tega is requesting the money he lost during the bank robbery operation because he claims he lost the money due to Jite’s freight while driving.

Jite, calm and fragile, agrees to pay Tega and tells him he plans to get his money. They both go home to meet Tola, who has Miracle as a hostage. Tega uses his skills and gun to get the necessary info on how to get the money from Miracle. They proceed to the sendforth party at Mr Azuka’s house the next day. Tola and Miracle, with a lot of pleading, enter the house and cause a scene twice to gain access to the cash room. Tola finds a way to smuggle some money out of the room. She throws the bags of cash downstairs for Tega and Jite to catch.

This does not go well as Skyscraper, who is present at the party, reveals Miracle’s plans to rob his brother and who Tola truly is. Not long after, the police catch up with them because Tega plays a fast one on them.

Tola’s father, Inspector Dayo, constantly reminds her of how she is a disgrace because she got pregnant out of wedlock and chose to remain with Jite. He blames Jite for his daughters’ actions.

Did Onome Oghene survive?

Did her parents’ unjustifiable actions to ensure she survived pay off?

Character Analysis

Nancy Isime portrays Tola, a daughter who is constantly reminded of her past, even in a critical state of losing her daughter. She is depicted as a strong and determined young mother who is prepared to go to any lengths, including selling her body for money and even resorting to robbery. Tola looks unbothered; judging from her appearance and how she still finds joy, she laughs at jokes.

Olumide Oworu, in the role of Jite, depicts a husband deeply enamoured with Tola, shadowing her every move like an enchanted high school sweetheart. Although he rarely assumes the fatherly role, Oworu’s portrayal of a father is captivating, but sometimes it garns sympathy and redirects attention from their ailing child to himself. Rather than empathising with the child, I am moved to worry about him getting into trouble.

Lawal Bolaji, as Tega, seamlessly plays the role of a funny but annoying character. The few times he appears on the screen, he cracks the audience up with his choice of words and sarcasm.

Movie Analysis

A couple striving to save their only child who is on the verge of dying is not unfamiliar, but what distinguishes the movie “Saving Onome” is the unique style and and execution. Despite their critical situation, the young couple Jite and Tola express love for each other.

Jite and Tola don’t quite come across convincingly as parents of a dying child who desperately want to save their child but can not afford to provide N10 Million in three weeks. However, they can’t be faulted for this, as they seem to depict the typical characteristics of some parents in this generation. A couple who needs money to save their child would not have the time and balls to act all ‘lovey-dovey’ like nothing is wrong.

The movie lacks suspense and authenticity. The plot is not convincing enough as Jite and Tola appear too relaxed about their child’s situation and more focused on themselves. The movie, which is about saving Onome, drifts a little from the original intent to focus on the act of theft and shortcut to raise money.

For a moment, I forgot the movie was about saving a sick child, and I got lost in the robbery mission. The theme of love is even more evident among the couples than towards the child emotionally.

Also, the movie has apparent loopholes. In the scene where Tola visits Skyscraper in a red dress, she is on heels. How did she put on slippers when she hit Miracle in the bathroom?

How do you also plan a kidnap in minutes and a robbery in a few hours without any form of professionalism or experience?

The performance and efforts of the characters are commendable as they make the movie enjoyable. Every character adds spice and spark to the film in compelling ways.

The film’s technical aspects, like cinematography, editing, visual effects and sound, seamlessly enhance the movie’s narrative.

‘Saving Onome’ is now showing on Prime Video.

Verdict

5/10

