Thanks to several much-awaited titles premiering this month, Netflix says July will be packed with fun and entertainment. Viewers can expect all the drama and action they can handle in multiple titles coming on the streaming platform this month.

On the 26th, the highly anticipated House of Ga’a will be available for viewing. In this film, Bashorun Gaa recounts the rise and fall of a ruthless kingmaker who wielded deceit and voodoo to reign, only to be undone by his blood.

Bolanle Austen-Peters directed House of Ga’a, which stars Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, and Femi Adebayo.

Other cast members include Gabriel Afolayan, Jide ‘JBlaze’ Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, ⁠Yemi Blaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, Willam Benson, Gbenga Titiloye, and Kunle Coker.

Austen-Peter’s most recent Netflix film, Man of God, was nominated for Best Costume Designer and Best Director and won Best Actress at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). House of Ga’a is expected to surpass its predecessor in many more ways.

Still, several films, including House of Ga’a, will excite Netflix subscribers. On the 2nd, Sprint will be available. Here, elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.

On the 3rd comes Beverly Hills Cop Axel F, who doesn’t miss the action as Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do his best: solve crimes and cause chaos.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The 10th riveting sports series, Receiver, follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, and Justin Jefferson.

The next day, Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 comes through. Seven years have passed this season, and Harald aspires to become King of Norway. Leif searches for the Golden Land, while Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.

More titles

On the 12th, it is all about Lobola Man. In this Series, Ace Ngubeni, a slick Lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client—only to find the stakes are higher than cash.

Netflix doesn’t disappoint once again with comedy. Fans can expect a comedy special on the 16th titled Chad Daniels: Empty Nester.

The next day, the anime series T・P BON: Season 2 hits the platform. Bon is now an official Time Patrol agent, continuing his extraordinary rescue missions through space-time while mentoring his new assistant, Yumiko.

On the 19th, Find Me Falling will be available for viewing. In this film, a rock star (Harry Connick Jr.) escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors — and an old flame after a failed comeback album.

The eighth season of Elite will be available for viewing on the 26th. In this season, Omar and Nadia reunite just as graduation nears for students at Las Encinas, and one last mystery pushes friendships—and enemies—to the brink.

The Dragon Prince: Season 6 also premieres on the platform on the 26th. Callum and Rayla search for a way to destroy Aaravos while their friends face the elf’s insidious influence in both Xadia and Katolis.

Don’t miss these and many more indigenous titles currently streaming on the platform, including Shina, Kesari, Postcards, Strained and Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

