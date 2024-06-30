Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs is alive and well. This clarification comes directly from his family.

Earlier on Sunday, reports of the veteran actor’s death dominated social media, prompting fans to panic and share condolences.

It is the third time in four years that the award-winning actor would be rumoured dead.

In response, the family has assured the public that the much-loved veteran actor is alive.

Soji Jacobs, the actor’s son, confirmed to Channels Television that his father is “very much alive.”

To further discredit the rumours, Mr Jacobs shared a video with Channels Television showing his father, though frail, in good spirits while having his beard shaved and engaging in light conversation with his barber.

The video showed the son informing his father (Olu Jacobs) about the death rumours that surfaced Sunday, and the actor appeared shocked.

Mr Jacobs, also speaking with QEDNG newspaper, expressed the family’s frustration with the recurring death rumours which surface yearly.

He mentioned receiving numerous calls from concerned people worldwide and described the situation as annoying and distressing for the family.

Betty Irabor, Genevieve Magazine publisher and a close friend of Joke Jacobs, the actor’s wife, also debunked the news. She tweeted, “Olu Jacob is well and alive. Please ignore all rumours of his passing. He is alive, please.”

Similarly, the Actors Guild spokesperson, Kate Henshaw, expressed displeasure over the death rumours that emerge regularly.

Rumour thread

In June 2020, similar unfounded reports spread across Twitter (now X) and Facebook. The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) promptly refuted the false reports.

Monalisa Chinda-Coker, AGN’s spokesperson, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the legendary actor was alive and well.

Again, in August 2022, death rumours surfaced, which were debunked by his wife, Joke Silva, who even threatened legal action against those spreading the misinformation.

Health challenge

Since November 2021, Jacobs’ health has been a topic of concern after his wife revealed his battle with Dementia Lewy body (DLB), a degenerative disease that affects the brain.

In an interview, his wife explained, “It’s almost like Parkinson’s; it affects the brain, so you don’t see the shaking. It’s been hard on him and the family.”

Despite his health challenges, Jacobs continues to make occasional public appearances.

In 2021, he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Africa International Film Festival Awards in Lagos.

He later posted a picture of himself on Instagram, receiving an outpouring of sympathy and well-wishes from fans.

