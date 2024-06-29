Movie Title: Weight of Loyalty

Running Time: 1 hour 54 minutes

Director: Kalu Anya

Cast: Kanayo O. Kanayo, Miwa Olorun Femi, Ichie Fuego, Miriam Ogbonna, Kester Nsaka, and Obinna Okafor.

It is not uncommon for two friends to develop feelings for the same man. Such a situation often leads to the difficult decision of at least one of the friends to let the man go and find love elsewhere, which can be heart-wrenching.

The difficult decision to choose between a man and friendship can be challenging but not impossible. The movie, ‘Weight of Loyalty,’ vividly demonstrates this dilemma.

This timeless dilemma lies at the heart of Weight of Loyalty, a film that unflinchingly explores the complexities of human relationships and love.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

In Weight of Loyalty, Oscar is torn between his past and present, caught in a love triangle that tests the bonds of friendship and loyalty. As the story unfolds, two friends – Kylee and Maya – struggle to reconcile their deep connection with their growing affection for Oscar.

The film vividly portrays the delicate balance between love and friendship, drawing viewers into an emotional journey that challenges the characters to confront their true desires.

Plot

The movie begins with Kylee entering a bar, where she accidentally collides with Oscar and spills a drink on her clothes on a Monday morning. Distressed, Kylee rushes out of the bar and drives to her best friend Maya’s nearby house to have her clothes cleaned.

On Valentine’s Day, while Maya and Kylee are playing a game, they notice a couple walking past. Maya reflects on her failed marriage with her ex-husband, whom she admits she still loves.

Coincidentally, Kylee meets Oscar again at the same bar. He offers to pay for her bill, and they strike up a conversation. Despite Kylee’s lack of relationship experience, she informs Maya about meeting Oscar again.

Maya, a divorcee, encourages Kylee to give love a chance, but Kylee adamantly refuses. Their discussion about relationships escalates into a fight, causing Maya to leave Kylee’s apartment in annoyance.

Shortly after Maya leaves, Oscar calls Kylee to ask her for a date. Amidst Kylee’s frustrations over her father’s relationship pressure, she reluctantly joins him in the car.

Kylee’s father initiates a conversation about Chuka, whom he introduced to his daughter as a potential husband. However, Kylee dislikes Chuka because he drinks and works as a tout.

Under her father’s relentless pressure, Kylee reluctantly agrees to go on a date with Oscar. During the date, they start getting to know each other. Afterwards, Kylee seeks reconciliation with Maya.

Just when Kylee, a hairstylist, believes her father has stopped pressuring her about men, she wakes up the next day to find him at her doorstep, still insisting on the same issue. Frustrated, she finally asks him to leave.

Maya, who has been supportive, advises Kylee to accept Oscar’s proposal to ward off her father’s pressure, causing a rift between them.

Kylee’s father blames Maya for her unmarried status. He thinks Maya, being a divorcee, negatively influences Kylee and warns her to stay away from his daughter. Despite her father’s interference, Kylee continues dating Oscar and confides in him about her business struggles. After a date with Oscar, she receives information from her father about Chuka’s plan to sell the plaza where she has her shop.

Oscar secretly purchases the plaza and introduces Kylee to new customers to grow her clientele. Chuka, furious about losing the plaza, confronts Kylee and attempts to assault her, but Oscar intervenes, revealing that he is now the owner.

After the confrontation with Chuka, Kylee introduces Oscar to Maya and learns they are unhappy. Despite Oscar’s lingering feelings for Maya, Kylee talks to her, and Maya advises her to leave Oscar. However, Kylee insists on staying with him.

Oscar eventually confesses his past to Kylee without mentioning Maya, leading to a tense conversation. Later, Kylee discovers Oscar and Maya were once married, causing further strain in their relationship.

As tensions rise, Kylee’s father seeks to reconcile with her and meet Oscar. Meanwhile, Oscar and Maya discuss their lingering emotions and contemplate reconciliation.

Kylee discovers Oscar and Maya discussing their feelings. They admit their love, which breaks Kylee’s heart. Her father advises her to move on, and eventually, she forgives Oscar and Maya.

Maya and Oscar reunite and have a child, whom Kylee adopts as her own.

Character Analysis

The movie combines a stellar cast, such as Kanayo O. Kanayo, Miwa Olorunfemi, Ichie Fuego, Miriam Ogbonna, Kester Nsaka, and Obinna Okafor. Each actor shines in their roles, delivering performances that breathe life into the story.

Miriam Ogbonna’s portrayal of Kylee, a dedicated Nigerian woman who prioritises her career over love, is stunning. Her nuanced performance beautifully captures Kylee’s internal struggle, bringing depth to the character and elevating the movie.

One of the film’s standout moments is Kylee’s emotional turmoil as she contemplates a relationship with Oscar, played by Ichie Fuego. Miriam’s expressive facial reactions and perfect comedic timing, mainly through her accent and use of vocabulary, add layers of humour and charm, making her performance unforgettable.

Miwa Olorunfemi’s portrayal of Maya adds another layer of richness to the film. As Kylee’s best friend, Maya is determined to see her experience love. The constant encouragement and pressure she receives from Kylee’s father leads Kylee to accept Oscar’s proposal, only for things to unravel when the truth about Oscar’s past comes to light.

Fuego’s portrayal of Oscar injects a captivating energy into the movie. As Oscar, a young man torn between his current relationship and a past love, he keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, eager to see his next move.

Defying societal expectations that dictate a man should move on after a divorce, Oscar remains entangled in his feelings, unable to let go. He embodies the ideal partner, with qualities that make him irresistible to any woman.

Nsaka’s portrayal of Chuka is both significant and compelling. Chuka, a wealthy and indecent man determined to marry Kylee, resorts to underhanded tactics, even taking over her shop to win her over. However, Oscar’s intervention thwarts his plans, leading to a dramatic confrontation that ends with Chuka’s defeat.

Kanayo plays Kylee’s father, who is typical of some Nigerian patriarch who pressures his daughter to marry for money and status. In a refreshing departure from his usual brutal roles, Kanayo delivers a nuanced performance. He intends to befriend Oscar, but his hopes are dashed when he learns of Oscar’s past with Maya.

Movie Analysis

The movie Weight of Loyalty keeps viewers glued to their screens. It is a rollercoaster of emotions that culminates in a heart-wrenching finale. The cinematography is remarkable, capturing each moment with expertly crafted camera angles, movements, and lighting.

This film delves into the reality many friends face when entangled in the complexities of love. It delivers a simple yet profound message, blending emotional depth with a powerful narrative that makes it truly memorable.

The soundtrack amplifies the film’s sorrowful emotions, enhancing the overall impact. Released on Kanayo’s YouTube page, the music perfectly complements the story’s poignant moments.

In a relatable twist, Kylee, like many who have been single for a while, fails to thoroughly investigate Oscar’s past relationship, leading to her eventual heartbreak.

The movie explores various aspects of love and loyalty but needs an opportunity to use flashbacks to illuminate Oscar and Maya’s previous marriage.

One notable flaw occurs when Kylee and Maya inexplicably leave their house to play a game outside the compound in an estate setting, which feels out of place.

A genuinely great film lingers in the minds of its audience, sparking reflection and discussion long after the credits roll. However, ‘Weight of Loyalty’ leaves viewers with a sense of incompleteness, and its conclusion comes across as rushed and ambiguous.

The story also fails to reveal whether Kylee finds love again after stepping aside for Maya and Oscar to reunite.

Verdict

6/10

Weight of Loyalty is now streaming on YouTube:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

