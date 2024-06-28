Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has faced backlash from Kenyans over a social media post they found ‘insensitive’ in light of their recent protests against proposed tax increases.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Kenyans protested against a now-withdrawn finance bill proposing new taxes. The protests saw several deaths while many others sustained various injuries.

On Wednesday, Etiko, on her Instagram page, shared a screenshot highlighting Nigerians’ resilience in the face of their struggles.

The actress’ post read: “Nigerians are among the most patient people in the world. Looking at the situation in the country, we still wake up with smiles and continue pushing every day. Nigerians are VIPs.”

Backlash

However, Kenyans who felt the actress aimed a jab at them regarding their tax hike protests criticised and lashed out at her in the post’s comment section.

Carol Ndago advised the 34-year-old actress to stick to BBL procedures, noting that Kenyans reject any call for patience.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Another Kenyan citizen, Harriet Sellasie, suggested that the actress continue to endure Nigeria’s hardships instead of advising Kenyans.

Sellasie’s comment read: “Continue to be patient as you suffer in your motherland while a few people enrich themselves and the rest of you languish in poverty. I’m proud to be Kenyan, and we fight for what is just. Our president has conceded in the fight against the Kenyan Finance Bill. Power belongs to the people.”

Furthermore, Luvv Vanneyy emphasised that Kenyans are educated and deserve fair employment with adequate pay rather than resorting to theft and fraud like Nigerians.

“We’re not dwelling on the theft and fraud that your fellow brothers and sisters are committing here in our country. Your whole generation is flocking to our country; take them and be patient with your broken and uneducated government. Your brothers are busy stealing from older women and men. Speak for yourself”, Vanneyy said.

Like Sallasie, Vanneyy, and Ndago, other Kenyan citizens who commented criticised the Enugu-born actress, suggesting that she (Etiko) and Nigerians were unaware of their rights due to illiteracy.

Naini Esther wrote, “We always support your films and your music, but when it comes to matters concerning our country, that’s where we draw the line. You must withdraw your statement.”

Those were just a few of the comments by Kenyans on the post.

Apology

Reacting to the backlash, Etiko, who has a huge Kenyan following, clarified that she did not intend to mock Kenyans, nor was she aware of the ongoing protest.

The alumna of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK), in a video shared on her Instagram page Friday, stated that she did not know the situation Kenyans were facing when she made the post.

Etiko, who gained fame for her role in ‘Idemili’, produced by Ernest Obi in 2012, noted that she did not specifically mention Kenyans in her post.

She said: “My attention was drawn to something, and I thought, let me address it because I don’t even have time for this kind of thing. But I needed to clarify this because I want Kenyans to understand. Firstly, I’m swamped and barely have time for myself. I haven’t posted in a while because I’ve been so occupied. I had no idea that Kenyans were having issues. I came across a post about what’s happening in Nigeria right now, and everyone in Nigeria can attest to the situation because everyone is feeling it.

“So, I saw a post on someone’s page, and I shared it. I removed the name and reposted it because it reflects what is happening, and I felt it was important to share and commend us for our strength. This morning, I received a call to check what was happening. They’re criticising me for mocking them and mocking you all for what? I wasn’t aware of any issues. I did not author the write-up; it was copied from Uncle P’s page. You can still go there and verify. So, why am I being accused of mocking Kenyans?”

Etiko admitted she considered taking down the video but hesitated, fearing it might be perceived as mocking Kenyans.

The 2016 winner of the Most Promising Actress at the City People Entertainment Awards reaffirmed her affection for Kenyans, clarifying that the post was unrelated to them.

“I don’t even know how that post concerns Kenyans. Honestly, I have no idea why it would concern Kenyans. I’m just applauding Nigerians because we are a strong people. We go through a lot every day, but we wake up vigorously and move around smiling and happy.

“Even when things go wrong, we understand. The one who wears the shoe knows where it pinches the most. We understand, but we remain strong. Let’s say you guys are having issues or fighting; why should that affect me here? Please, I want to clear the air.”

Since her debut in Ernest Obi’s ‘Idemili’ in 2012, Etiko has starred in several movies, including ‘My Offsprings’, ‘Billionaire Housewife’, ‘Beyond Conception’, ‘Force of Fight’, ‘Braveheart’, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

