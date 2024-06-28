Nollywood actors Ejike Asiegbu and Uche Nnanna-Maduka have apologised to the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, over a video criticising his administration.

Actress Nnanna-Maduka, 21 June, shared a video on her Instagram page, calling out Mr Uzodinma over a blackout at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Imo.

In the video, which featured Asiegbu, Fred Amata, Keppy Ekpenyong, Gloria Nobert Young, and Grace Amah, Nnanna-Maduka expressed frustration that their luggage had to be claimed outdoors due to a power outage rather than inside upon arrival.

The actors were in the state for an event organised by Lucky Chukwu, a former gubernatorial candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 elections, which coincided with his (Chukwu) 50th birthday.

The actress, who captured the bleak scene at the arrival terminal, questioned the state’s governance, noting that it was shameful.

Displeased with the video, Mr Uzodinma’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachuku, in an opinion piece titled ‘Role Models Without Character’, published in ‘Source Magazine’ on 26 June, claimed that Nnanna-Maduka was hired to make the video.

Mr Nwachuku said the actress deliberately planned to insult the governor’s office and the governor.

Apology

However, on Thursday, Asiegbu apologised to Mr Uzodimma regarding the video on behalf of his colleagues. The 64-year-old confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES in a phone interview on Friday.

“I have responded and made my reaction known. It’s not a big deal; people love sensationalised things. My response is online, and it’s not a big deal to apologise on behalf of colleagues for making a video calling out the governor of a state. Anything you see there is what I said”, he said.

In his apology statement circulating on social media, the University of Port Harcourt alumnus clarified that the video was not intended to belittle the governor but was maliciously misinterpreted.

“I most respectfully apologise on behalf of my colleague Uchenna Maduka to my friend, brother, elder statesman, and governor, His Excellency Chief Dr Hope Uzodimma, for the embarrassment this video may have caused him.

“While I do not come from Imo State, I am married to a wonderful and loving wife from Imo State. Besides, we Abia State people were part of the old Imo State and would always want the best for Imo State and its people because we are all brothers and sisters.

“Let me state for the record that we are men and women of honour and integrity. Apples and carrots do not sway us as Mr Oguwike has maliciously adduced.”

Asiegbu joined Nollywood in 1996 and made his acting debut in ‘Silent Night’, a movie that brought him to the limelight. He often stars alongside Pete Edochie, Clem Ohameze, Kanayo O Kanayo and Kenneth Okonkwo.

