The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has issued a warning to filmmakers to desist from promoting and producing films that promote same-sex relationships and pornography that contravenes the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act and the NFVCB Act.

The 2013 Same-Sex Prohibition bill was signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan despite opposition from the international community, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom.

Mr Jonathan signed the bill into law on 17 January 2014.

The existing act prescribes 14 years of imprisonment for same-sex marriage and ten years imprisonment for aiding and abetting the act.

The Board says the warning follows reported cases of covert activities by some filmmakers and content creators, who have been flouting the law with impunity.

The censors board said these filmmakers and content creators produce, promote, distribute and stream prohibited and unapproved content, especially same-sex content, on social media and other online platforms.

The NFVCB, in a statement on Thursday, said: ‘‘It regrets that despite its recent sustained engagements with filmmakers and the leadership of guilds and associations in the motion picture industry for a safer and healthier screen, filmmakers still produce obscene and unlawful content’’.

Warning

The Board also said it works with relevant security agencies to track the filmmakers and production companies involved. It will also stop at nothing to ensure that those already identified face the full wrath of the law.

The National Films and Videos Censors Board(NFVCB) also warned that releasing music videos, skits and films without their classification is an offence.

The NFVCB’s classification system, which assigns age ratings and content advisories to audiovisual content, is a crucial tool for families to make informed viewing choices and protect children from unsuitable material. Filmmakers and content creators need to adhere to this system.

The NFVCB Director General, Shaibu Husseini, earlier announced the extension of the board’s classification requirements to include music videos and skits.

“It is also an offence to distribute or exhibit any film or video content, musical videos and skits on any platform without recourse to the National Film and Video Censors Board for classification.

The Board reiterated its commitment to enforcing the law, stating, “We are collaborating with relevant security agencies to track any individuals and production companies involved to ensure they face the full consequences of the law.”

