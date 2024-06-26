Juliet Kings, mother and manager of Teen actress Angel Unigwe, has responded to the allegations of unprofessional conduct and contract breaches actor Kanayo O. Kanayo levelled against them.

Kanayo, in a video shared on his Instagram page Friday, accused Ms Kings of breaching contracts and holding producers to ransom.

The 62-year-old actor revealed he would disrupt any movie production involving Unigwe and warned producers against employing the teen actress.

However, Unigwe, in a statement through her manager, who doubled as her mother, Ms Kings, described Kanayo’s allegations as baseless falsehoods.

Unigwe’s manager stated that their lawyers have been contacted and legal action has been initiated against Kanayo, demonstrating their unwavering determination to seek justice.

The statement partly read: “We wish to reiterate our support for and firm stance against such unjust treatment and bullying tactics. Angel’s health, safety, and professional integrity remain our top priorities, and we will not tolerate any attempts to intimidate or defame her. Angel’s filming hours have always been and remain twelve (12) hours per day, depending on the producer’s timing.

“We would like to assure our friends and supporters that we have since taken legal steps to address these defamatory utterances, as well as the threats against Miss Unigwe’s safety, and we fully intend to follow the process to a logical conclusion. We are also exploring further legal action to ensure accountability and justice in this matter, as we will not be bullied in any manner or form.”

Unigwe’s mother called on security agencies and organisations to protect her and her daughter from aggression, thuggery, and vandalism, as well as to ensure their safety and maintain the integrity of the movie industry.

“We urge the public to disregard the baseless falsehoods and support us in standing against this new but not uncommon action of cyberbullying and harassment. We must stand together against this kind of injustice and ensure a safe and respectful working environment for all professionals in the industry”, she added.

Cyberbullying

Unigwe’s manager termed Kanayo’s statements and threats as cyberbullying, adding that his (Kanayo) actions have caused emotional distress for her and Angel.

Ms Kings further highlighted that Kanayo’s threats and allegations reflect a broader issue of gender-based oppression, noting that she and Ms Unigwe have faced derogatory and defamatory remarks.

She said, “Because we stood our ground and insisted on compliance with the terms of the agreement all parties had freely entered into. It’s disheartening to see such behaviour in an industry that should be built on mutual respect and professionalism and even more shocking from an individual we hold in high esteem and consider a veteran of the industry.

“To clarify, there has never been any prior issue between Angel, myself, and Mr Kanayo. I have long been a fan of Mr Kanayo, which makes his defamatory video shocking and hurtful. His actions have deeply wounded us, as we always held him in high regard.”

Unigwe’s manager reiterated their support and firm stance against unjust treatment and bullying, emphasising that Ms Unigwe’s health, safety, and professional integrity are top priorities, and any attempts to intimidate or defame her will not be tolerated.

Contrary to Kanayo’s statement, Ms Kings confirmed that Unigwe’s filming hours have always been twelve hours per day, depending on the producer’s schedule.

Contract

Ms Kings stated that her daughter holds the terms of any contract she enters into as sacred and is fully committed to fulfilling all lawful obligations required by them.

Unigwe’s mother stated that her daughter and Kanayo agreed she would film for three days and finish acting by 9:00 p.m. each day.

“We want to assure the public that we have done no such thing and are deeply hurt by these unfounded allegations. As a background to the events that led to this, between the 17 of June 2024 and the 19th of June 2024, Miss Unigwe participated in a film project under clear and agreed terms, most important being a daily wrap time of 9 p.m., despite our concerns about the feasibility of filming fifty-seven (57) scenes in three {3} days.

“We proceeded based on the assurances we received from Mr Kanayo O. Kanayo and his director, Ndifreke Matthew, that the three days period will be sufficient for shooting and that the talent’s shooting time of 12 hours starting from 9:00 am to 9:00 p.m. is acceptable to them, more so there will be no extension considering her prior engagement.

Ms Kings noted that despite the 9:00 p.m. wrap-up agreement, her daughter accommodated an additional forty-five to fifty minutes of filming on the final production day.

She noted that the minutes were added in the spirit of goodwill and mutual understanding between themselves, Kanayo, and the film director, Ndifreke Matthew.

“Upon completion of the shoot, we left the location without protest from the director or the production Manager, Cosmos Nwaihe, having performed our obligations”, she noted.

According to Unigwe’s manager, Kanayo’s allegations were a rude shock to learn about, especially to watch and listen to. She stated that Kanayo’s allegations and threats jeopardise Unigwe’s safety and rights.

“Miss Unigwe is a young, talented actress with a bright future ahead of her. It is heartbreaking to see her subjected to such treatment. We hope that by bringing this issue to light, we can prevent others from experiencing similar injustices. We ask for your support and understanding as we navigate this difficult time. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Kanayo responds

In response to Unigwe’s mother’s legal action, Kanayo told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that he has not received any court order.

He said, “Straight to the point: I’m not granting you an interview—I’m unaware of any letter (court order). Don’t forget I’m a lawyer, so I will respond when she brings it up. I haven’t received anything, but I’m waiting. I want to get it done the minute she brings it.”

