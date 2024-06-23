After a 30-year-long feud, veteran actor Kareem Adepoju (Baba Wande) and prolific filmmaker Tunde Kelani have finally reconciled.

This significant event, which took place on 13 June, was made possible by the intervention of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II). The reconciliation sets the stage for the upcoming stage adaptation of the 1993 hit film “Ti Oluwa Ni Ile”.

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), entrusted Dotun Taylor, his Asoju Asa Oodua and head of Aroba Groove, an international artistic organisation, to facilitate reconciliation.

In a heartwarming display of unity and hope, both parties set aside their differences, attributing the past feud to royalty issues from the 1993 hit film “Ti Oluwa Ni Ile”.

They thanked the Ooni for his intervention and acknowledged Mr Taylor’s pivotal role, which marked a significant moment in Nigerian film and theatre history.

Bolatito Adebola, Mr Taylor’s media aide, revealed this in an interview on Sunday.

Initially written in 1987 and transformed into a cinematic gem in 1993, TI OLUWA NILE captivated audiences with its themes of intrigue and justice.

Baba Wande played the lead role in the 1993 movie, released through Mainframe Films and Television Productions. The iconic film, released in three parts, was Mr Kelani’s directorial debut and remains one of the best-selling Yoruba movies ever.

Mr Taylor said the resolve to end the feud highlights the importance of cultural diplomacy in addressing conflicts and promoting national unity.

Mr Kelani and Baba Wande are involved in the stage adaptation of Ti Oluwa Ni Ile dubbed ‘ASIYANBI: TI OLUWA NI ILE’.

It is an initiative of Mr Taylor’s AROBA GROOVE, a production company he founded that says it wants to make history with this iconic performance.

Olive branch

Mr Taylor said the reconciliation move would ensure the seamless production of the stage adaptation scheduled for the last quarter of 2024 and enable the new generation to learn from the rich history of the Yoruba culture.

The play will be staged in major cities in Nigeria, the UK, and the USA.

The cast includes Kareem Adepoju (Baba Wande), Aisha Lawal, Ozain, Lekan Agba Inaki, Jude Chukwuka, and Dele Omo Woli.

Baba Wande reminisced about their early days, saying, “Tunde Kelani is my friend, and we will continue to work together to grow our beloved industry and Yorubaland.”

Mr Kelani echoed similar sentiments, “This peace initiative is a reminder that our work is appreciated, and we are being watched. I thank the Ooni for his intervention and assure you of my full support for the production of ASIYANBI, the TI OLUWA NILE stage adaptation.”

Following a teaser released, Aroba Groove has announced that drama enthusiasts can look forward to a treat from October as the ingenious production tours cities nationwide and abroad.

Mr Taylor said the Ooni chose him to facilitate the reconciliation between Mr Kelani and Baba Wande due to his experience as a cultural ambassador and passion for promoting Nigerian culture and the arts.

Growing up, I had a deep appreciation for the film industry, and when I became a culture ambassador, the Ooni of Ife praised the significance of the film ‘Ti Oluwa Ni Ile’.

He said: ‘‘After moving to Hollywood, I realised the cultural significance of stage acting and decided to bring this concept back to Nigeria. Through my company, Aroba (meaning ‘history’ in Yoruba), we aim to showcase the rich history of Nigerian film and theatre, starting with successful Nollywood films like ‘Ti Oluwa Ni Ile’.

“We will adapt it for the stage, featuring fresh talent, including popular social media influencers who have proven their acting craft, a testament to Nigerian arts and culture vibrancy and diversity.”

Following the successful reconciliation, Mr Taylor praised the exemplary leadership displayed by Mr Kelani and Baba Wande, citing their willingness to put aside differences as a valuable lesson for the industry and beyond.

