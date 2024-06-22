Movie Title: Silence

Language: English

Running time: 1 hour 53 minutes

Release date: 2024

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Director: Yemi Morafa

Cast: Ade Laoye, Tope Tedela, Efa Iwara, Stephanie Zibili, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Ifeanyi Akogo ,Blessing Alifor, Gift Damgbor, Chris Iheuwa, Bukola Omoseni

The silence of a man whose wife physically abuses him is often a complex but overlooked issue. It may stem from societal expectations of masculinity that discourage men from admitting vulnerability or seeking help.

This silence can be fueled by shame, fear of not being believed, or concerns about the impact on their family and reputation. As a result, many abused men suffer in isolation, without the support or recognition needed to address their situation and seek assistance.

The movie ‘Silence’ highlights the importance of speaking up when experiencing domestic abuse. Once a person passes away, it becomes rare to get the perpetrators behind bars. It gives a fresh insight into domestic violence that not only women experience but men also do.

‘Silence’ talks about a married man, Dapo, who is experiencing domestic violence but never voices out until he dies, and justice is never served.

Plot

The movie opens with Teni, Dapo’s wife, narrating the story from her point of view. She starts by sharing a heartwarming speech about her husband during a birthday celebration. Dapo arranges a cosy party for her, and Bode, Dapo’s friend, gives Teni a gift to spice up her sex life. Bode enters the kitchen and sees the couple laughing and having a good time.

One evening, Dapo and Teni argue because he returned late from the gym. Later that night, as Dapo tries to sleep, Teni disrupts him with a loud call. Frustrated, Dapo decides to sleep elsewhere, but Teni calmly confronts him. She apologises and asks for wine to put her in the mood, prompting Dapo to hurry downstairs. A few moments later, Teni discovers him on the ground downstairs.

On hearing that Dapo is awake in the hospital, Teni picks up Fadeke, her daughter, from school to see her dad. Getting to the hospital, she finds out he didn’t make it. Shortly after Dapo’s death, Teni resumes work with an attitude that shows no unhappiness. After the meeting, she is alone with Bode, who is trying to kiss her in the office.

Fifteen days later, the two go to the apartment that has been approved for an advert shoot. While seeing the place, Bode tries to rape her then he gets distracted when his phone rings. Teni, in her defence, hits him with a plaque.

The second perspective is from Bode Thomas, starting at Teni’s birthday celebration. He walks into the kitchen and finds Dapo there by himself. Shortly after, Teni enters and loudly demands the sauce from her husband before leaving. A few minutes later, their daughter rushes in, embraces Bode, and asks for the sauce. Dapo, with a trembling voice, assures her that it is ready.

At the office, Dapo did well during his presentation, prompting Teni to initiate a drink with Bode. Bode refuses to drink alcohol during work hours despite the offer from his boss, Teni.

Lanre, an ex-boyfriend of Teni, encounters Dapo at the gym while boxing and gestures towards his scar. Dapo insists it’s from a domestic accident, checks his watch anxiously, and rushes out of the gym to get home quickly to his wife.

Bode visits Dapo at the hospital where Teni claims he fell. Bode probes further about the incident, but Teni reassures him that Dapo will recover. Meanwhile, Bode enjoys a pleasant time with Fedeke’s teacher, whom he has asked out on a date.

Awake at the hospital, Dapo asks Bode what Teni told him about the incident. He instructs Bode to take care of his daughter and protect her from Teni if anything happens to him. Dapo suffers a heart attack shortly after sharing this with his friend.

After the meeting at the office, she is alone with Bode, whom she tries to kiss in the office. Meanwhile, Bode visits the doctor to uncover the real cause of Dapo’s death. The doctor discloses that Dapo died from a heart attack triggered by the impact of his fall. She also mentions finding cuts, burn marks, and fractures on his body, indicative of either participation in combat sports or physical abuse. She advises a family to request an autopsy, a suggestion Bode attempts to relay to Dapo’s mother. However, she adamantly refuses to allow her son’s body to be cut open.

Bode realises from a conversation with Lanre, whom he has been stalking that Teni has an unquenchable rage. Lanre claims Teni was raised like a man, so she is your lover and your worst enemy in one person. It took Lanre nine years to break up with Teni, and she was also scared.

Days later, the two go to the apartment that has been approved for an advert shoot. While seeing the place, Teni attempts to seduce Bode, but Bode confronts her about killing her husband. He gets distracted when his phone rings, and Teni seize the opportunity to hit him with a plaque.

In Fadeke’s point of view, she killed her father because she spilt milk on the stairs, which she believes is what made her father fall. From the teacher’s viewpoint, she noticed some weird drawings of her mummy hitting daddy in Fadeke’s drawings, which she recalls conversing with Dapo about and Bode after his friend’s death.

Character Analysis

Ade Laoye portrays Teni Popoola, the wife of Dapo Popoola, who is a suspect in her husband’s death. She is perceived as a silent abuser, and her portrayal varies across different narratives presented by characters like Bode and Fadeke, revealing to the audience her true nature. Her performance is outstanding.

Throughout the movie, Tope Tedela portrays Dapo Popoola with a consistently timid demeanour, which should have provided Bode insight into what was happening. He represents men who are out there suffering from abusive relationships but are unable to speak up.

Efa Iwara plays Bode Thomas, Dapo’s best friend who seeks justice for his death but fails to achieve it. Bode feels guilty for not noticing the pain Dapo was experiencing before his death. Iwara delivers a good performance.

Movie analysis

The movie ‘Silence’ revolves around the circumstances surrounding Dapo’s death. Different perspectives from various characters shed light on Teni’s character, allowing viewers to piece together what truly happened to Dapo.

Initially, the storyline may be confusing, but it becomes evident that the film challenges viewers to unravel the puzzle and decide whose version of events to trust.

While the storyline is repetitive, it maintains a certain level of intrigue. However, despite presenting compelling evidence against Teni, justice must still be achieved by the end. Dapo is silenced.

The film needs better sounding, marked by repeated words and background noise.

While the story’s concept is exceptional, the ending leaves viewers wanting more, as it is like an open cheque. The movie insinuates that justice can not always be served because someone wants it. Instead, fight for yourself and say no to abusive relationships.

‘Silence’ is now showing on Prime Video.

Verdict

6/10

