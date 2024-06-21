The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Dom Onyenji, among others, were present to mourn the late Nollywood icon, Amaechi Muonagor.
Muonagor was buried on Friday in his Obosi country home in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, amid tears from family members, relatives, and the Nollywood family.
Mr Obi, while delivering his condolence speech, lamented the death of the icon and urged the bereaved family to take heart and pray to God for the repose of his soul.
On his part, Mr Onyenji described Nollywood as an industry for those who were creative.
He noted that the industry had lost a creative personality in the late Amaechi Muonagor.
He maintained that the government of Anambra was on the ground to mourn with Nollywood as the legend played his roles well while alive and mentored stars in the industry.
In his remarks, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Ejezie, urged the bereaved family to take heart as the deceased was a great man.
Mr Ejezie, who was represented by veteran actor Steve Eboh, prayed that God, in His infinite mercy, would give them the heart to bear the loss.
In her speech, the state chairman of AGN, Chinyere Anyaegbunam, said that they lost somebody who was very precious to all. She emphasised that the late icon was somebody people looked up to as a father figure in the industry.
Anyaegbunam said that the late Muonagor mentored so many of them in the movie industry.
(NAN)
