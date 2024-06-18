Movie Title: A Father’s Love

Language: Pidgin

Running time: 2 hours 17 minutes

Release date: 2024

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Producer: Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakunri and Chioma Ezeani

Director: Sebastian Ukwa

Cast: Uche Jombo, Yvonne Jegede, Davide Jones, Darasimi Nadi, Beloved Osagie, Lydian John, and Chibunna Stanley.

Uncovering a secret capable of shattering even the strongest person is more painful, prompting questions about one’s abilities, trust and love.

In our society, men are encouraged to exhibit masculinity even when faced with immense challenges. This is the story of David, a Taxi driver in Lagos and husband to Ladi, and it forms the film’s premise.

The film depicts how life can be unfair and how things can turn around for better or worse. Life is unpredictable, and in the case of Mr David, an unexpected event revealed a deep secret.

The movie portrays the life of a modest family man in Lagos State who deeply loves his family and, despite the struggles, still has the heart to father an abandoned child. The baby eventually turns out to be a blessing in disguise.

Plot

The movie begins with Ladi pushing her husband David’s unreliable taxi as he sets off for work while she tends to her akara business. Later that day, their son, who suffers from sickle cell anaemia, falls ill once more and is rushed to the hospital for treatment. Ladi uses her earnings from the akara business to cover some expenses, while David resorts to borrowing money from his friend, Panshark.

When David is worried about the bills, the doctor informs him that he can donate blood as compensation for the blood transfusion given to their son rather than pay for it. Ladi is sad and weary because of her son’s constant crisis and decides to stay in the hospital to care for him while her husband returns home with the twins, Tani and Kauna.

In the bustling streets of Lagos, David navigates his way through the hustle to provide for his wife and three children, often resorting to working at night and occasionally borrowing. One evening, David and Panshark, his close friend, are having a drink when a call from Ladi interrupts his relaxation.

As he prepares to leave, he discovers an abandoned infant in his taxi. Concerned, he and his friend, Panshark, would like to find the baby’s mother. Despite their efforts, the police misinterpret the situation, accusing David of being the father and even threatening to arrest him.

Undeterred, Panshark advises him to leave the baby in a church. However, David’s conscience prevents him from abandoning the child. Reluctantly, he brings the baby home to Ladi, who, concerned about their struggles, hesitates to accept the unexpected addition to their family. Eventually, she consents to receiving the extra responsibility of caring for a new baby.

David visits a radio station the next day to report the situation, and then he gets the rare privilege of conversing with ‘Big Sis’, the radio host. After David narrates the story of the abandoned child, Lagosians, including Big Sis, do not consider his story valid. A caller proposes a DNA test as a means to validate his claims. However, on getting home, his wife reassures him of her trust in him and tells him not to do the DNA test. David faces mockery at his workplace and on the street until he eventually goes for the DNA test.

Amid excitement that he is not the father of the lost child, the doctor from the hospital where his son was previously admitted breaks the news that he is not the father of his ailing son due to contradictory genotypes.

Sadness breaks as David further discovers that not all his children are his. Broken and shattered, he stays with his friend Panshark for some time.

Shortly after, Omowumi, also known as Big Sis, reaches out to Ladi, urging her to visit the radio station for crucial updates. Ladi and David mend their relationship at the station amidst the unfolding events. Subsequently, two women arrive, claiming to be the rightful guardians of Auta, the abandoned baby, motivated by the substantial five million naira GoFundMe donations allocated for the child’s welfare.

While these women are prepared to accept the money and abandon Auta, Ladi and David, motivated by love and compassion, express their willingness to relinquish the funds in favour of keeping the baby. However, confronted with the prospect of legal repercussions, the women hastily depart the scene, leaving behind the unresolved situation.

Moved by David and Ladi’s selfless dedication, Big Sis entrusts them with the N5 million fund, recognising their sincere desire to provide for and care for Auta.

Character Analysis

The actors were carefully selected for this film because they nailed it. Their performance spurred life into the scenes, making every narrative believable.

David Jones plays David, a low-income family man hustling in the streets of Lagos to care for his wife and three children. He finds a baby in his taxi, and ever since then, his life has changed. His acting performance as a timid man, from the physical look but as a strong man by will and as a low class, was satisfactory.

Yvonne Jegede portrays a struggling mother who can go to any length to keep their marriage even though it means getting pregnant for another man. Her performance is commendable because she fits into the role from the makeup to the facial expression and gestures, adding emotional depth.

The children actors Darasimi Nadi and Beloved Osagie deliver intrinsic performances as Tani and Kauna. Their acting is crucial to the story, adding emotional depth.

Uche Jumbo portrays Big Sis, the pioneer of the Radio Station, and her role adds sauce to the film. Jumbo is a great actress, and she displayed that once more in this film.

Chibunna Stanley’s character as Panshark, David’s friend, boosts the film’s natural feel. There is a balance between his friendship with David and Ladi.

Movie Analysis

The movie A Father’s Love is set in Lagos and seamlessly integrates various aspects of Lagosian life while staying true to its central theme.

It portrays the swift mood changes of a typical Lagosian, the hustle and bustle of daily life, the unexpected event of abandoning a baby in a taxi, the police’s unprofessional involvement, and the complexities that arise when fake parents emerge after a GoFundMe is created for the baby’s upkeep.

Unlike Nollywood films, where outcomes are often predictable, “A Father’s Love” keeps viewers guessing. It kept me engaged and surprised as my predictions about what would unfold next consistently proved incorrect.

The actors are well-suited to their roles, with Yvonne Jegede particularly shining as an understanding yet unfulfilled wife and mother. The movie requires a lot of facial expressions, and all the actors, including Panshark, nailed it.

The attention to detail is evident throughout the film, such as the inclusion of an old radio, which enhances the authenticity of the setting.

One noticeable flaw is the excessive use of a blue effect in the video, which alters the colour of the actors’ eyes. However, aside from this, the lighting is executed flawlessly. The movie quality and sound are top-notch, as well as the picture and video angles.

More so, Ladi’s attempt to manipulate David into accepting the children was unsettling, as her actions were morally questionable, and she should take responsibility for her wrongdoing.

She uses Auta, the adopted child, as leverage, which raises ethical concerns. However, the justification behind this is acknowledging that such women exist, and Ladi may be one of them.

Overall, it is a well-executed film. An average man can relate to the storyline.

Now streaming on Prime Video

Verdict

7/10

