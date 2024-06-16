Movie title: Shina

Running Time: 1 hour 38 minutes

Director: Muyiwa Adesokun and Carmen Lilian Ike Okoro

Cast: Akin Lewis, Segun Arinze, Aleiru Idowukeji, Neo Akpofure, Immaculata Oko-Kasum, Shawn Faqua, Tope Tedela, Tolulope Adewunmi, and Preach Bassey.

Timini Egbuson‘s career has skyrocketed over the past year, becoming 2023’s highest-grossing actor.

In his latest venture, he produces and stars in “Shina,” a gripping crime thriller about a taxi driver caught in a web of political intrigue and personal peril.

While the movie boasts a promising premise, it must reach its full potential due to poor plot developments and unexplored subplots, ultimately failing to leave a lasting impression.

Plot

Oluwashina Akanji, a dedicated taxi driver, faces a dire situation when his grandmother falls critically ill during a tense gubernatorial election in Lagos.

As Shina rushes her to the hospital, the city buzzes with the election battle between incumbent Azeez Bolajoko and popular challenger Ali Atande.

Shina struggles to gather funds for his grandmother’s necessary surgery.

Compassionate Dr Morenike admits her without an initial deposit, but her strict colleague, Dr Bakere, insists on payment or threatens to discharge her.

While Shina searches for money, he gets entangled in a dangerous situation involving his friend Ugo and the notorious gang leader BB.

Ugo, who has crossed BB by withholding a share of stolen money, reveals Shina’s gathered funds for his grandmother’s surgery to save his own life.

With Dr. Morenike stalling Dr. Bakere and Shina battling the police and BB’s gang, Shina is torn between saving his grandmother and rescuing his friend, Ugo. His choices will have profound consequences on his life and those around him.

Character analysis

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Akin Lewis, Segun Arinze, Aleiru Idowukeji, Neo Akpofure, Immaculata Oko-Kasum, Shawn Faqua, Tope Tedela, Tolulope Adewunmi, and Preach Bassey.

Timini Egbuson and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman play the lead roles, with their characters at the story’s core.

Timini Egbuson, who portrays Shina, delivers a strong performance, though it aligns with his previous roles.

Known as the highest-grossing Nollywood actor of 2023, Egbuson excels at embodying his characters and seamlessly blending them with his persona.

His portrayal of a devoted grandson caught in a storm of trouble showcases his knack for blending character with his persona.

However, despite Egbuson’s reliable performance, the film often repeats his previous roles, needing more fresh nuances to make Shina genuinely memorable.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman shines as Dr Morenike, a compassionate doctor who risks her career to help Shina’s grandmother.

Her character resonates deeply, reflecting the plight of many Nigerians who do good but face devastating consequences. Dr Morenike’s faith in Shina leads to personal tragedy, culminating in the loss of her fiancé due to Shina’s desperate actions.

Movie Analysis

What makes a movie truly memorable? Is it the gripping storyline, the star-studded cast, or the dazzling cinematography?

Creating a lasting impression requires meticulous effort and attention to detail, but ultimately, the audience decides.

This film starts with a captivating story that satirises many aspects of Nigerian society. While it entertains, teaches moral lessons, and includes suspense, it needs to leave a lasting mark. Despite its thrills and engaging elements, the movie misses the chance to achieve something more significant.

The movie opens with a gripping premise: Shina’s grandmother falls severely ill during a heated gubernatorial election in Lagos, where the incumbent, Azeez Bolajoko, faces off against the charismatic Ali Atande. As Shina rushes her to the hospital, the film sets up a compelling contrast between the personal and the political.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman delivers a standout performance as Dr Morenike, the compassionate doctor who risks her career for Shina’s grandmother. Her character is the film’s emotional anchor, embodying the selflessness that many viewers can relate to.

Yet, her subplot, which includes a tragic personal loss due to Shina’s actions, feels underdeveloped and somewhat tacked on, failing to deliver the emotional punch it aims for.

The supporting cast, including veterans like Akin Lewis and Segun Arinze, add depth to the movie but are often overshadowed by the chaotic plot.

Including a notorious gang leader, BB, and Shina’s entanglement with criminal activities introduces an element of danger that feels disjointed from the main storyline.

The film’s ambition is both its strength and its downfall. It strives to tackle significant themes like political corruption, healthcare struggles, and loyalty, but in doing so, it spreads itself too thin.

The narrative becomes a rollercoaster of events that, while initially engaging, quickly become overwhelming and hard to follow. This disjointed approach makes it difficult for the audience to fully invest in any single plotline, leading to a sense of detachment as the credits roll.

The movie captures the vibrant chaos of Lagos visually, and the election scenes are particularly well-executed, reflecting the city’s dynamic political landscape. However, these visuals can’t compensate for the film’s narrative shortcomings.

Also, its overarching narrative and disjointed plotlines make it a film that, despite its initial promise, is quickly forgotten.

This film might fall short of expectations for viewers seeking a memorable cinematic experience, leaving them craving a more cohesive and impactful story.

Verdict

7/10

Shina is now streaming on Netflix.

